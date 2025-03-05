Tony Danza and London Brown on How Stefano and Marvin’s Secret Partnership Unfolds in Season 4 of ‘Raising Kanan’ (Exclusive)

Raising Kanan Season 4 will uncover more secrets within the Thomas family. This time around, Marvin Thomas (played by London Brown) is stepping out from under his sister Raquel’s shadow as her right-hand man and making his own deals, but not with her blessing exactly.

After working with his sister the past few seasons with Stefano Marchetti (played by icon Tony Danza), Stefano and Marvin enter their own partnership. As for how Raquel reacts when she learns of this under-the-table arrangement, fans will have to tune in and see.

A longtime admirer of Danza’s work, Brown says the chemistry you see between Stefano and Marvin is due to the close brotherhood he’s built with Danza off-screen. “The cool thing about it was when London found out that Tony was joining the show, that already in itself [was a big thing for me],” he happily told PopCulture.com in a recent interview. “The chemistry that people are gonna get from Marvin and Stefano was birthed off camera. They’re really seeing Marvin looking like he had a lot of fun, but London had a lot of fun…Marvin was really listening to the wisdom of Stefano because London was listening to the wisdom of Tony, and I think people see that dynamic on camera.”

Danza agrees, adding that there’s a certain kinship Stefano feels with Marvin. At times, Marvin can come off as too eager and unpredictable. But Danza says that’s what makes his character moldable.

“There really is kind of a father-son relationship between the two men. Stefano tries to guide Marvin a little bit,” Danza asserts. “There are certain rules and regulations and everything else he’s got to live by, but I think there’s a little bit of that affection. [And as he explained], if you know London, you can’t help but be affectionate. He’s the greatest.”

Season 4 of Raising Kanan premieres on Friday, March 7 on STARZ. New episodes were available to stream weekly on Fridays on the Starz app and other Starz platforms. Watch the full interview with Danza and Brown where they discuss Marvin’s special bond with his daughter, Jukebox, and how Raquel could explode about their partnership on our YouTube channel and above.