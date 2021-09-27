Tony Awards 2021: Categories, Nominees and Full Winners List – Live Updates

The 74th annual Tony Awards have arrived after a postponement in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That makes for a jam-packed show this Sunday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. ET broadcast live on Paramount+, so much that a TV special concert titled Broadway’s Back follows and will celebrate the performances. If unsure how to watch, check out our guide here and be sure to sign up for that free trial before too late.
The concert air live at 9 p.m. ET on CBS television, with a live presentation for the Best Play, Best Revival of a Play and Best Musical awards alongside performances from Tony nominees and other Broadway stars. The Tony Awards proper are hosted by award-winning singer Audra McDonald and broadcast live on Paramount+. While the concert special, The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back will follow on CBS or your favorite streaming platform that offers live TV with CBS.
Scroll down to see all of the nominees for the honors this Sunday and return to get a live refresh of the winners as they’re announced. And sign up for a free trial of Paramount+ to get to see the show yourself live.
Best Revival of a Play
The Best Revival of a Play award goes to a new production of a classic play or show.
This year’s nominees are:
- Betrayal
- Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
- A Soldier’s Play
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
The Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical is an annual award given to the best supporting performance in a musical on Broadway.
This year’s nominees are:
- Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
- Derek Klena, Jagged Little Pill
- Sean Allan Krill, Jagged Little Pill
- Sahr Ngaujah, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
- Daniel J. Watts, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
The Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical is an annual award given to the best supporting performance in a new musical play on Broadway.
This year’s nominees are:
- Kathryn Gallagher, Jagged Little Pill
- Celia Rose Gooding, Jagged Little Pill
- Robyn Hurder, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
- Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill
- Myra Lucretia Taylor, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
The Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play is an annual award given to the best supporting performance in a new (non-musical) play on Broadway.
This year’s nominees are:
- Jane Alexander, Grand Horizons
- Chalia La Tour, Slave Play
- Annie McNamara, Slave Play
- Lois Smith, The Inheritance
- Cora Vander Broek, Linda Vista
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
The Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play is an annual award given to the best supporting performance in a new (non-musical) play on Broadway.
This year’s nominees are:
- Ato Blankson-Wood, Slave Play
- James Cusati-Moyer, Slave Play
- David Alan Grier, A Soldier’s Play
- John Benjamin Hickey, The Inheritance
- Paul Hilton, The Inheritance
How to Watch 74th Tony Awards
- What: The 74th Annual Tony Awards and The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021
- Time: 7 p.m. ET (Awards), 9 p.m. ET (Concert)
- Location: Radio City Music Hall and Winter Garden Theater, New York City
- Streaming: Watch exclusively online on Paramount+ starting at 7 p.m. ET. Get a free trial here.
- TV: Watch concert special The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back on your local CBS station at 9 p.m. ET.
Best Play
The Tony Award for Best Play is an annual award given to the best new (non-musical) play on Broadway.
This year’s nominees are:
- Grand Horizons
- The Inheritance
- Sea Wall/ A Life
- Slave Play
- The Sound Inside
Best Musical
The Tony Award for Best Musical is given annually to the best new Broadway musical, as determined by Tony Award voters.
This year’s nominees for Best Musical are:
- Jagged Little Pill
- Moulin Rouge! The Musical
- Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
The Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play is an annual award given to the best performance in a new (non-musical) play on Broadway.
This year’s nominees are:
- Ian Barford, Linda Vista
- Andrew Burnap, The Inheritance
- Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea Wall/A Life
- Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal
- Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall/A Life
- Blair Underwood, A Soldier’s Play
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
The Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play is an annual award given to the best female performance in a new (non-musical) play on Broadway.
This year’s nominees are:
- Joaquina Kalukango, Slave Play
- Laura Linney, My Name is Lucy Barton
- Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
- Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
The Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical is an annual award given to the best new musical on Broadway.
This year only featured one nominee, but does not guarantee a win. According to The Broadway League and American Theatre Wing, if only one nominee is listed, it will be submitted to Tony Voters and grant the award on a yes vote of 60% or more.
- Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
The Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical is an annual award given to the best performance in a new musical play on Broadway.
This year’s nominees are:
- Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
- Elizabeth Stanley, Jagged Little Pill
- Adrienne Warren, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
Best Direction of a Play
The Tony Award for Best Direction of a Play is an annual award given to the best direction of a new (non-musical) play on Broadway.
This year’s nominees are:
- David Cromer, The Sound Inside
- Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance
- Kenny Leon, A Soldier’s Play
- Jamie Lloyd, Betrayal
- Robert O’Hara, Slave Play
Best Direction of a Musical
The Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical is an annual award given to the best direction of a new musical on Broadway.
This year’s nominees are:
- Phyllida Lloyd, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
- Diane Paulus, Jagged Little Pill
- Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Best Original Score (Music And/Or Lyrics) Written For The Theatre
The Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music And/Or Lyrics) Written For The Theatre is an annual award given to the best musical work on Broadway.
This year’s nominees are:
- Christopher Nightingale, A Christmas Carol
- Paul Englishby, The Inheritance
- Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb, The Rose Tattoo
- Lindsay Jones, Slave Play
- Daniel Kluger, The Sound Inside
Best Choreography
The Tony Award for Best Choreography is an annual award given to the best musical choreography on Broadway.
This year’s nominees are:
- Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Jagged Little Pill
- Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
- Anthony Van Laast, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
Best Orchestrations
The Tony Award for Best Orchestrations is an annual award given to the best written music for orchestral performance on Broadway.
This year’s nominees are:
- Tom Kitt, Jagged Little Pill
- Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine and Justin Levine, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
- Ethan Popp, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
The Tony Award for Best Scenic Design of a Musical is an annual award given to the best set design for a musical on Broadway.
This year’s nominees are:
- Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon, Jagged Little Pill
- Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
- Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
Best Scenic Design of a Play
The Tony Award for Best Scenic Design of a Play is an annual award given to the best set design for a play on Broadway.
This year’s nominees are:
- Bob Crowley, The Inheritance
- Soutra Gilmour, Betrayal
- Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol
- Derek McLane, A Soldier’s Play
- Clint Ramos, Slave Play
Best Costume Design of a Play
The Tony Award for Best Costume Design of a Play is an annual award given to the best costume design on a new (non-musical) play on Broadway.
This year’s nominees are:
- Dede Ayite, Slave Play
- Dede Ayite, A Soldier’s Play
- Bob Crowley, The Inheritance
- Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol
- Clint Ramos, The Rose Tattoo
Best Costume Design of a Musical
The Tony Award for Best Costume Design of a Musical is an annual award given to the best costume design in a new musical on Broadway.
This year’s nominees are:
- Emily Rebholz, Jagged Little Pill
- Mark Thompson, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
- Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Best Sound Design of a Play
The Tony Award for Best Sound Design of a Play is an annual award given to the best sound design on a new (non-musical) play on Broadway.
This year’s nominees are:
- Paul Arditti & Christopher Reid, The Inheritance
- Simon Baker, A Christmas Carol
- Lindsay Jones, Slave Play
- Daniel Kluger, Sea Wall/A Life
- Daniel Kluger, The Sound Inside
Best Sound Design of a Musical
The Tony Award for Best Sound Design of a Musical is an annual award given to the best sound design for a new musical on Broadway.
This year’s nominees are:
- Jonathan Deans, Jagged Little Pill
- Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
- Nevin Steinberg, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
Best Lighting Design of a Play
The Tony Award for Best Lighting Design of a Play is an annual award given to the best new (non-musical) play on Broadway.
This year’s nominees are:
- Jiyoun Chang, Slave Play
- Jon Clark, The Inheritance
- Heather Gilbert, The Sound Inside
- Allen Lee Hughes, A Soldier’s Play
- Hugh Vanstone, A Christmas Carol
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
The Tony Award for Best Lighting Design of a Musical is an annual award given to the best new musical on Broadway.
This year’s nominees are:
- Bruno Poet, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
- Justin Townsend, Jagged Little Pill
- Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge! The Musical