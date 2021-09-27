Tony Awards 2021: Categories, Nominees and Full Winners List – Live Updates

The 74th annual Tony Awards have arrived after a postponement in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That makes for a jam-packed show this Sunday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. ET broadcast live on Paramount+, so much that a TV special concert titled Broadway’s Back follows and will celebrate the performances. If unsure how to watch, check out our guide here and be sure to sign up for that free trial before too late.

The concert air live at 9 p.m. ET on CBS television, with a live presentation for the Best Play, Best Revival of a Play and Best Musical awards alongside performances from Tony nominees and other Broadway stars. The Tony Awards proper are hosted by award-winning singer Audra McDonald and broadcast live on Paramount+. While the concert special, The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back will follow on CBS or your favorite streaming platform that offers live TV with CBS.

Scroll down to see all of the nominees for the honors this Sunday and return to get a live refresh of the winners as they’re announced. And sign up for a free trial of Paramount+ to get to see the show yourself live.

Best Revival of a Play

The Best Revival of a Play award goes to a new production of a classic play or show.

This year’s nominees are:

Betrayal

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

A Soldier’s Play

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

The Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical is an annual award given to the best supporting performance in a musical on Broadway.

This year’s nominees are:

Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Derek Klena, Jagged Little Pill

Sean Allan Krill, Jagged Little Pill

Sahr Ngaujah, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Daniel J. Watts, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

The Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical is an annual award given to the best supporting performance in a new musical play on Broadway.

This year’s nominees are:

Kathryn Gallagher, Jagged Little Pill

Celia Rose Gooding, Jagged Little Pill

Robyn Hurder, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill

Myra Lucretia Taylor, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

The Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play is an annual award given to the best supporting performance in a new (non-musical) play on Broadway.

This year’s nominees are:

Jane Alexander, Grand Horizons

Chalia La Tour, Slave Play

Annie McNamara, Slave Play

Lois Smith, The Inheritance

Cora Vander Broek, Linda Vista

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

The Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play is an annual award given to the best supporting performance in a new (non-musical) play on Broadway.

This year’s nominees are:

Ato Blankson-Wood, Slave Play

James Cusati-Moyer, Slave Play

David Alan Grier, A Soldier’s Play

John Benjamin Hickey, The Inheritance

Paul Hilton, The Inheritance

Best Play

The Tony Award for Best Play is an annual award given to the best new (non-musical) play on Broadway.

This year’s nominees are:

Grand Horizons

The Inheritance

Sea Wall/ A Life

Slave Play

The Sound Inside

Best Musical

The Tony Award for Best Musical is given annually to the best new Broadway musical, as determined by Tony Award voters.

This year’s nominees for Best Musical are:

Jagged Little Pill

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

The Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play is an annual award given to the best performance in a new (non-musical) play on Broadway.

This year’s nominees are:

Ian Barford, Linda Vista

Andrew Burnap, The Inheritance

Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea Wall/A Life

Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal

Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall/A Life

Blair Underwood, A Soldier’s Play

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

The Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play is an annual award given to the best female performance in a new (non-musical) play on Broadway.

This year’s nominees are:

Joaquina Kalukango, Slave Play

Laura Linney, My Name is Lucy Barton

Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

The Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical is an annual award given to the best new musical on Broadway.

This year only featured one nominee, but does not guarantee a win. According to The Broadway League and American Theatre Wing, if only one nominee is listed, it will be submitted to Tony Voters and grant the award on a yes vote of 60% or more.

Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

The Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical is an annual award given to the best performance in a new musical play on Broadway.

This year’s nominees are:

Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Elizabeth Stanley, Jagged Little Pill

Adrienne Warren, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Best Direction of a Play

The Tony Award for Best Direction of a Play is an annual award given to the best direction of a new (non-musical) play on Broadway.

This year’s nominees are:

David Cromer, The Sound Inside

Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance

Kenny Leon, A Soldier’s Play

Jamie Lloyd, Betrayal

Robert O’Hara, Slave Play

Best Direction of a Musical

The Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical is an annual award given to the best direction of a new musical on Broadway.

This year’s nominees are:

Phyllida Lloyd, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Diane Paulus, Jagged Little Pill

Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best Book of a Musical

The Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical is an annual award given to the best written book for a musical on Broadway.

This year’s nominees are:

Diablo Cody, Jagged Little Pill

John Logan, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Best Original Score (Music And/Or Lyrics) Written For The Theatre

The Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music And/Or Lyrics) Written For The Theatre is an annual award given to the best musical work on Broadway.

This year’s nominees are:

Christopher Nightingale, A Christmas Carol

Paul Englishby, The Inheritance

Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb, The Rose Tattoo

Lindsay Jones, Slave Play

Daniel Kluger, The Sound Inside

Best Choreography

The Tony Award for Best Choreography is an annual award given to the best musical choreography on Broadway.

This year’s nominees are:

Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Jagged Little Pill

Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Anthony Van Laast, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Best Orchestrations

The Tony Award for Best Orchestrations is an annual award given to the best written music for orchestral performance on Broadway.

This year’s nominees are:

Tom Kitt, Jagged Little Pill

Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine and Justin Levine, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Ethan Popp, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

The Tony Award for Best Scenic Design of a Musical is an annual award given to the best set design for a musical on Broadway.

This year’s nominees are:

Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon, Jagged Little Pill

Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Best Scenic Design of a Play

The Tony Award for Best Scenic Design of a Play is an annual award given to the best set design for a play on Broadway.

This year’s nominees are:

Bob Crowley, The Inheritance

Soutra Gilmour, Betrayal

Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol

Derek McLane, A Soldier’s Play

Clint Ramos, Slave Play

Best Costume Design of a Play

The Tony Award for Best Costume Design of a Play is an annual award given to the best costume design on a new (non-musical) play on Broadway.

This year’s nominees are:

Dede Ayite, Slave Play

Dede Ayite, A Soldier’s Play

Bob Crowley, The Inheritance

Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol

Clint Ramos, The Rose Tattoo

Best Costume Design of a Musical

The Tony Award for Best Costume Design of a Musical is an annual award given to the best costume design in a new musical on Broadway.

This year’s nominees are:

Emily Rebholz, Jagged Little Pill

Mark Thompson, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best Sound Design of a Play

The Tony Award for Best Sound Design of a Play is an annual award given to the best sound design on a new (non-musical) play on Broadway.

This year’s nominees are:

Paul Arditti & Christopher Reid, The Inheritance

Simon Baker, A Christmas Carol

Lindsay Jones, Slave Play

Daniel Kluger, Sea Wall/A Life

Daniel Kluger, The Sound Inside

Best Sound Design of a Musical

The Tony Award for Best Sound Design of a Musical is an annual award given to the best sound design for a new musical on Broadway.

This year’s nominees are:

Jonathan Deans, Jagged Little Pill

Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Nevin Steinberg, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Best Lighting Design of a Play

The Tony Award for Best Lighting Design of a Play is an annual award given to the best new (non-musical) play on Broadway.

This year’s nominees are:

Jiyoun Chang, Slave Play

Jon Clark, The Inheritance

Heather Gilbert, The Sound Inside

Allen Lee Hughes, A Soldier’s Play

Hugh Vanstone, A Christmas Carol

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

The Tony Award for Best Lighting Design of a Musical is an annual award given to the best new musical on Broadway.

This year’s nominees are: