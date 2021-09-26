Tony Awards 2021: How to Watch, What Time, What Channel

Sunday brings the 74th Tony Awards ceremony after missing a year due to the pandemic. The salute to Broadway and the stage is set for Sunday night, Sept. 26, 2021 at 7 p.m. ET, exclusively on Paramount+. If you don’t have an account, sign up for a free trial here.

Follow our live blog to see the nominees and winners for tonight’s awards. The COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 put Broadway at a standstill. Empty theaters, its stars were without work, and it seemed at one point there was no return in sight. But with Broadway shows resuming in real-time, theater lovers are umping for joy. And now, the 74th Annual Tony Awards will celebrate outstanding performances of the 2019-20 Broadway season.

How to Watch 74th Tony Awards



The show will air on Sunday, Sept. 26. Six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald will host the awards show live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The show is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET, streaming exclusively on Paramount+. Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. will take over at 9 p.m. ET for the portion’s second half: The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!. The special is also streaming on Paramount+ and will air on CBS television stations.

“I am so glad that we’ve found a way to gather safely to honor and recognize all the incredible work that was done in the 2019-20 season,” McDonald said in a statement, as reported by the New York Times. “While we look back, my greatest hope is that this event marks the beginning of a new era for Broadway — one with renewed commitment to inclusivity and belonging as well as appreciation for the sacred experience of live theater.”

“Broadway is a part of my DNA and I’m so thrilled to see it open back up again,” Odom added. He is a two-time Tony award actor, including one for Best Actor in Hamilton. “There are so many talented artists going back to work and doing what they love for audiences who have missed these tremendous performances.”

The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! will feature special performances from several nominees this year, including from the cast of Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, and “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. The special will also include live presentation of the three top categories: Best Play, Best Revival of a Play and Best Musical.