Tom Ellis Teases New CBS Show ‘CIA,’ Reveals His Character’s Name

Tom Ellis is teasing his new show, CIA, and even gave out a bit more information.

It was recently announced that the Lucifer star will be headlining the new FBI offshoot, coming to CBS this fall.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a new teaser from the Eye network, Ellis shared his excitement for the new series. The teaser also revealed that his character’s name is officially Hart Hoxton. Hart is a fast-talking, rule-breaking loose cannon CIA case officer who gets assigned to work out of CIA’s New York Station with a by-the-book, seasoned and smart FBI agent who believes in the rule of the law.”

“When this odd couple are assigned to work out of CIA’s New York Station, they must learn to work together to investigate cases and criminals posing threats on U.S. soil, finding that their differences may actually be their strength,” reads the official logline. “CIA is a universe expansion of the FBI series.”

CIA was initially set to have a backdoor pilot for FBI’s current seventh season, but the episode kept getting pushed back due to casting issues and eventually, it was too late. Luckily, that didn’t stop CBS from handing out a straight-to-series order. CIA’s order came just a few months after CBS axed FBI spinoffs Most Wanted and International. The two are set to come to an end on Tuesday after their sixth and fourth seasons, respectively. It’s unknown if there’s a chance characters from either show will pop up on FBI or the CIA, but fans will have to wait and see.

LUCIFER (L to R) TOM ELLIS as LUCIFER MORNINGSTAR in episode 604 of LUCIFER Cr. JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX © 2021

CIA is executive produced by Dick Wolf, FBI: Most Wanted showrunner David Hudgins, Nicole Perlman & David Chasteen and Peter Jankowski. Hudgins will showrun. Eriq La Salle is set as director and executive producer of the first episode. The series is from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studios Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment and CBS Studios.

As of now, a premiere date for CIA has not been announced, but more information on that and casting will probably be revealed in the coming months. The series will premiere this fall, airing on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET, following Season 8 of FBI. There will be a lot to look forward to on CBS’ 2025-26 schedule, and with CIA being one of the new shows coming soon, who knows what will happen.