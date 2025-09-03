‘Today’ Star Al Roker’s New TV Show Premieres Next Week

Al Roker has a new show. The Today show weatherman is launching a new animated series centering on STEM via PBS.

The new show, titled Weather Hunters, aims to support kids’ learning about Earth science and meteorology through. The series has elements of both adventure and comedy.

Premiering Monday, Sept. 8, on PBS Wisconsin, Weather Hunters is designed to ignite children’s awareness, curiosity and caring about how weather and climate impact individuals, communities and our global society. At a time where the climate crisis is an ongoing conversation, the show is right on time.

“Weather has always been a passion of mine, and inspiring young minds to explore its wonders has been one of the most fulfilling parts of this journey,” Roker said in a statement. “With Weather Hunters, I’m thrilled to share that passion with a new generation, including my granddaughter, Sky, who reminds me every day of the importance of leaving a better planet for our kids.”

Each episode is 22 minutes and follows the experiences of Lily Hunter and her family. Lily is obsessed with weather. Lily’s dad, Al, is a fun-loving, beloved host and weathercaster of a long-running TV program. Dot, her ever-present mom, is the producer of the family’s weathercasts. Sister Corky is an 11-year-old rising documentarian who loves capturing exciting weather on video. And little brother Benny, 5, is the artist of the family. The Hunters’ objective is to learn as much as they can about the weather to help their community.

2026 marks 30 years on the Today show for Roker. “I’ve had this career that I don’t think I could have planned. It’s funny because when I was on vacation with my wife Deborah Roberts, who is co-anchor of ABC’s 20/20. I live with a real journalist, I just play one on TV. Well, she asked me if I ever thought I would be here. I said, “No, who could imagine this?” I was a kid from Queens, New York,” he recently told TV Insider about his career.