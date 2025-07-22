Al Roker Reveals Reason for His Recent ‘Today’ Show Absences

Al Roker has had his share of absences from the Today show in recent years. Most of which were due to health issues, but his latest absences from the daytime news program is more heartwrenching.

In an Instagram carousel, he explained he’s spending some time with his family. The weatherman hasn’t appeared on the show since July 17, with his co-host Dylan Dreyer filling in for him.

“We had a great time celebrating Nick Roker’s 23rd birthday in Bermuda this weekend,” Roker wrote alongside photos of himself, his wife, fellow journalist Deborah Roberts, and their son on vacation. “The folks at the @thelorenhotels Pink Beach were lovely and had a great #oldskool meal at @tommoorestavern Can’t wait to go back.” Roberts shared similar pics in her own Instagram post, which she captioned, “Birthday blessings and joy! #happybday.”

Roker has an older daughter, Courtney, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Alice Bell, in 1987. After tying the knot with Roberts in 1995, they had two children, their daughter, Leila, in 1998 and Nick in 2002.

Roker shared a sweet Instagram tribute for Nick, writing, “Happy Birthday to this guy. Hard to believe he is 23! Here’s a look at those 23 years. So very proud of the young man he has become. We love you, Nicholas!!”

In her own tribute, Roberts wrote via Instagram: This kid. This beautiful son of mine is 23!!! Today We celebrate the joy, the love, the pure heart you bring to everything ! How lucky are we to be on this journey with you, Nick. Happy birthday dear heart! Please help me shower our special guy with birthday wishes!!”

Nick has autism and has faced developmental delays, including delays in walking, talking, and other milestones. He has also been described as “somewhere on the spectrum and maybe obsessive-compulsive.” Despite such, he’s achieved a lot, including earning a black belt in taekwondo, winning gold medals in swimming at the Special Olympics New York, and being accepted into college, according to People.com, and Special Olympics.