‘Today Show’ Feud Reportedly Turns ‘Nasty’ as Hoda Kotb Stops Talking to Megyn Kelly

Hoda Kotb and Megyn Kelly have reportedly been feuding behind-the-scenes for months, and according to InTouch Weekly, the feud has only intensified in recent weeks.

The magazine reported the feud between the two started when Matt Lauer was fired from the show following a number of sexual misconduct allegations in late 2017. Kelly reportedly felt she should take over Lauer’s role, then felt “passed over” when the network opted to increase Kotb’s screen presence.

According to a source, “Hoda’s star has risen while Megyn’s has fallen. She’s ready to exercise her newfound power by telling [Megyn] to get with the program. The feud has turned nasty.”

Kelly joined NBC News in January 2017 for a multi-year lucrative contract. However her ratings for the 9 a.m. portion of TODAY have dropped 11 percent since joining the show in September, leaving Kotb’s time slot with Kathie Lee Gifford without a strong lean-in. The source claims that “has really set Hoda off.

“The top brass at NBC wanted to know where they went wrong with Megyn, and they’ve asked certain staffers what they should do,” the source said. “Hoda was honest. She said it’s a likability problem. Megyn’s not relatable.”

The source said Kotb refuses to speak to Kelly once the camera stop rolling.

“Hoda and Megyn remain cordial to each other on camera, but they barely speak to each other once they’ve stopped rolling,” the insider claimed. “And Savannah is squarely on Team Hoda. It’s not looking like the tension will let up anytime soon between these three.”

Kelly has faced a number of controversies since she started with TODAY. Back in January she made the claim that some women “want to be” fat-shamed, a statement she had to backtrack and apologize for a day later.

“I said something yesterday on the show that clearly struck a nerve, and I think it’s a conversation we need to have openly. We were discussing body shaming others, something I absolutely do not support. In fact, quite the opposite,” Kelly said on January 12.

The former Fox News personality then found herself off the air for a day in late January after calling actress Jane Fonda “Hanoi Jane” referencing her anti-Vietnam stance.

Iren Halperin, a former makeup artist at Fox News for two decades, said Kelly was “extremely mean” while working with her.

“She was difficult and demanding,” Halperin told Page Six. “And if you didn’t do what she wanted, she would try to get you in trouble.”