‘Today’ Show Anchors Say They’re Praying for Sheinelle Jones Amid Her Continued Hiatus

Sheinelle Jones’ TODAY colleagues are sending her love amid her continued absence from the NBC morning show.

After Jones stepped back from TODAY in December due to “a family health matter,” her co-hosts Craig Melvin, Dylan Dreyer and Al Roker shared an update with viewers.

“I just talked to her a couple days ago—she’s taking some time to be with her family and we talk to her all the time,” Melvin said during TODAY‘s April 11 show. “We love our girl. It’s been nice to see how much everyone else loves her, too.”

Dreyer added that Jones would eventually return to the show. “She misses being here,” the meteorologist added. “She wishes she was here with us, but she’s doing what she needs to do.” Roker then added, “We’re just praying for her.”

Just a few weeks after Jones’ last appearance on TODAY, she announced on social media that she would be taking a step back for the time being while handling a “family health matter.”

“Hi everybody…I sincerely appreciate all of you who have reached out while I’ve been absent from the show,” she wrote on Jan. 15. “I want to share with you that I’m taking time to deal with a family health matter. It’s not lost on [me] how lucky I am to have not only the support of my Today Show family, but to also have all of you. Your kindness means so much to me. I’ll see you soon.”

At the time, Savannah Guthrie read Jones’ statement on TODAY, wishing her well and sharing just how much her fellow anchors missed her. “We all love you and we are so looking forward to having you back,” Melvin added at the time.

Jones has been a part of the TODAY family since 2014, co-hosting the third hour of the NBC show alongside Roker, Melvin and Dreyer and filling in as a co-host for various parts of the morning show over the years, including TODAY With Jenna & Friends.

Jones is also mom to three children — 15-year-old Kayin and 12-year-old twins Clara and Uche — with husband Uche Ojeh.