‘Today’ Hosts React to ‘Family Guy’ Diss

The latest episode of Family Guy includes a dig at The Today Show, and this week the hosts took notice. In it, Peter (Seth MacFarlane) buys Lois (Alex Borstein) a gift that she hates at first, until he mentions that he saw it on The Today Show. Warily, she asks: “second hour with Hoda and Savannah, or third hour with the nonsense people?”

“Second hour,” Peter replies, and her opinion of the gift reverses entirely. The episode aired back on Sunday, Jan. 9, but word must have just reached Today. On Friday, the third-hour team reacted to this clip with relatively good humor. Dylan Dreyer introduced the segment and meteorologist Al Roker was practically beside himself. He said: “We made Family Guy! We made Family Guy!”

“It’s your fault,” said Sheinelle Jones, to which Roker replied: “Thank you. I’m very happy. We’re the nonsense people!” Dreyer added: “This is, like, the highlight of my career,” and Craig Melvin said: “At least Peter and Lois are watching… More nonsense after this.”

The Today gag was just a part of the episode’s overall indictment of shopping trends. It is a Valentine’s Day episode, and it starts with Peter buying Lois a fancy new exercise bike called a “Pedalton.” At first, she’s furious that he bought her something implying that she needs exercise, but the Today Show connection makes up for it.

Lois then becomes addicted to the high-energy virtual cycling classes, but Peter injures his groin on his first attempt to ride it, leaving him with a high-pitched voice. In typical Family Guy fashion, this leads to several more layers of disconnected hijinks, while the B plot follows Lois’ fitness journey. Ultimately she gives up on the Pedalton bike, feeling that it makes her physique too masculine.

It’s unclear why, but that episode of Family Guy was the only one to premiere in 2022, and it will stay that way for about another month. The next episode due is called “The Lois Quagmire,” and it is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, Feb. 27 on Fox. As usual, the latest episodes are uploaded to Hulu shortly after they air, along with all the previous seasons. Family Guy has already been renewed for another season as well, so we can be sure it will return again in the fall when this run is up.