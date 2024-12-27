‘Today’ Host Has Wardobe Malfunction Live On-Air: Vicky Nguyen Blames ‘Mom Brain’

Vicky Nguyen is blaming her TODAY show wardrobe malfunction on post-holiday “mom brain.” The NBC correspondent took her Thursday, Dec. 26 foible in stride after her co-stars called her out for rocking a pair of neon yellow platform UGGs with her professional purple pantsuit.

Discussing student loan changes in 2025, Nguyen was joined live on air by Peter Alexander as well as co-host Laura Jarrett and NBC correspondent Jacob Soboroff. After their more serious segment had finished, however, Alexander told Nguyen to “kick up [her] heels” to show off her “Christmas slippers,” which he said was a “good look.”

Nguyen first responded, “Oh no, no, Peter!” but as the camera panned back, her UGGs were revealed anyways. “This is the day after Christmas, kind of like mom brain moment, where I thought I had the shoes and I didn’t have the shoes,” explained Nguyen, who is mom to daughters Emerson, 15, Odessa, 12, and Renley, 8.

Nguyen thanked the show’s director for initially cropping her slippers out of the live shot before Alexander spilled the beans. It was then that Soboroff turned the joke on Alexander, jokingly asking him to “show us your tank top.” Alexander was a good sport in turn, pretending to rip open his shirt as Nguyen laughed along.

She noted, “Listen, they’re very comfortable, I will say,” before Dylan Dreyer jumped in to agree: “We all want the cozy feel after Christmas. We ate too much, we’re just tired.”

Nguyen took to Instagram after the wardrobe snafu to share the clip, captioning it, “That time @peteralexandertv outed me for rolling slippers. Ya got me.” She continued, “This is normal Vicky in her natural habitat. Business on top, UGGs on bottom.”

(Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)

In the future, however, Nguyen told TODAY.com she plans to take her stage manager’s advice to leave a pair of shoes at the office. “Which I plan to do in the new year to avoid future show-drobe malfunctions,” she told the outlet. “I totally blanked on bringing shoes this morning and wore my comfy UGG platforms which happen to be neon yellow.”

When it comes to Alexander’s call-out moment, Nguyen added, “All in good fun, so I don’t have any beef with him. I will say, it reminds me of a couple times I’ve gotten dressed in the dark and ended up with two watches on my wrist.”