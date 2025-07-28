‘Today’ Host Dylan Dreyer Addresses Sheinelle Jones’ Continued Absence

Amid the private cancer battle and eventual death of Sheinelle Jones’ husband, Uche Ojeh, the Today show anchor remains on hiatus. Her longtime love and father of her children died in May 2025 after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Jones has been off the air since December 2024. She’s thanked fans for their prayers and reportedly remains in grief as she focuses on their three children.

Today meteorologist Dylan Dreyer told Access Hollywood earlier this month, “She’s in mom mode right now. She has three young kids that she has to care for. It’s a really tough time for the family.”

Her highly anticipated memoir, Through Mom’s Eyes, has also been pushed back to be released in February 2026. The book’s publisher, Penguin Random House, initially set it to come out in April, per The U.S. Sun.

Ojeh, 45, died in May after a battle with glioblastoma. Mayo Clinic reports it is a type of cancer that starts as a growth of cells in the brain or spinal cord, which grows quickly and can invade and destroy healthy tissue. It forms from cells called astrocytes that support nerve cells. Glioblastoma can happen at any age, but it is typically found in older adults.

In May, host Savannah Guthrie announced Ojeh’s death on-air, accompanied by an emotional tribute to his 17-year marriage. “There are no words for the pain that we feel for Sheinelle and their three young children,” Guthrie said. “Uche was an incredible person. We all loved him.”

The longtime Today anchor stated that Ojeh and Jones were a “perfect match — a man whose joyful spirit and quiet strength complemented Sheinelle in every way.” Jones shared and captioned the video, “Thank you, for all of your love and support.”

In April, Jones’ Today colleagues spoke to Access Hollywood about Jones’ break from the show and the ongoing support of her work family, friends, and fans. “I just talked to her a couple days ago,” Craig Melvin shared. “As you know, she’s taking some time to be with her family and we talk to her all the time.” He added, “We love our girl. It’s been nice to see how much everyone else loves her, too.”