‘Today’ Fans Left Confused After Dylan Dreyer’s Latest Move With Her Ex-Husband

No impending divorce will keep Dylan Dreyer away from her family. The Today show staple announced her separation from husband, Brian Fichera, recently. Despite such, the estranged couple took a vacation together.

Fans were shocked to see them together again so soon after breaking up, and some even wonder if a reconciliation is in progress. But they are seemingly simply co-parenting.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On July 29, the Today co-host took to her Instagram page to share a slideshow of photos from a recent beach vacation, including Fichera and the pair’s three children, Calvin – 8, Oliver – 5, and Rusty – 3. Other family members were also on the trip. “Find joy in things around you, take a deep breath, count to 10. You’ll soon find you’re living under sunny skies again,” she captioned the post.

Dreyer announced her separation on July 18. “For many years I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows. The ups and downs. And all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between. I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you’ve given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

She continued, “We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another.”

The two met while working together at a Boston news station in 2012. She’s been open about how their busy schedules have kept them apart.

“Our schedules mean we don’t see each other much, but we text all the time,” she previously said in an interview, per E! News. “Sometimes it’s even easier to have an important or deep conversation via text because we get all our thoughts out without being interrupted.”