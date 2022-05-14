TNT and TBS Hit by Significant Changes

✖

TNT and TBS are officially out of the scripted content game. As part of the new merger creating Warner Bros. Discovery, the company is halting all new scripted content under the new parent company. The CEO, David Zaslav, says the result will be a $3 billion in cost savings amid the new merger. Variety reports that three separate sources have confirmed the news. One insider says that leadership with the company is that they are currently evaluating the strategy for all of the so-called "TNets." The "TNets" include truTV.

What will happen to all scripted content that was already in development with TBS and TNT is unclear. But certain series are slated to return that production already completed. Warner Bros. Discovery did not immediately respond to a request for comment when the news first broke.

Per the report, TNT and TBS has grown over the past decade in their scripted programming. However, they've slowed down in recent years, offering reality television programming as well, or more unscripted content.

TBS lineup currently offers mainly comedies, with shows like The Last OG airing its fourth season in October 2021, with the show being canceled months before the announcement of scripted being put on halt. Other comedies include Miracle Workers, Chad, and American Dad.

Deadline reports that Kill the Orange-Faced Bear with Damon Wayans Jr. as the lead will not be going forward at TBS. The cast and crew were recently notified. The decision came a week before the comedy series was scheduled to begin production on its 10-episode order in Vancouver. The pilot was already reportedly filmed.

It was the first major decision to kill a WarnerMedia entertainment project following Discovery's acquisition. The show was originally supposed to air on Comedy Central before ending up at TBS. It's unclear if another network is interested.

TNT has only two scripted shows left on its roster: Animal Kingdom and Snowpiercer. Animal Kingdom is set to end this year.