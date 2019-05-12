‘SNL’: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Surprise With Some Mother’s Day Tips With Emma Thompson

Saturday Night Live welcomed back beloved alums Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to help Emma Thompson give some Mother’s Day wisdom to viewers.

Season 44’s penultimate episode featured Thompson as the host for the Mother’s Day-themed episode, and after sharing a blanket apology to her daughter in the audience during her cold open she invited the Wine Country stars to join her stage for a little lesson.

“We’re mothers,” Tina Fey said, before Poehler added: “Yea, Wine Country, hello!” plugging their new Netflix film, which premiered Friday on the streaming service.

“Welcome to Mother Speak 101,” Thompson said. “When you ask your mother what she wants to do for Mother’s Day and she says…”

“Just to relax in the backyard maybe a massage,” Fey interjected. Thompson said the what she is actually asking is: “How does one buy weed?” Poehler said.

Then when the subject of what their child is wearing and says she likes it, what she really means is “I think I bought you that shirt.”

“When your mom tells you,” Amy started. “You look tired,” Thompson added. What she really means is.

“You look bad,” Thompson added.

The lesson turned political when Thompson recalled mothers saying “Lets not talk about politics” when what they really mean is: “Please don’t ruin Joe Biden for me, he’s what I picture.”

“Moms contain multitudes, when she says (Amy) ‘You know I love you just the way you are’, she is actually saying ‘I’m bored waiting for you to tell me you’re gay, just do it so I can buy rainbow stuff.’”

Fey then added “This may come as a shock but your mother has a life outside of you so when she says, (Thompson) ‘I’m going to book club tonight,’ (Poehler) ‘what she means is’ (Thompson) “I’m about to get turnt at Linda’s”.

The lesson then turned to a mother’s needs, referencing how different mothers react to Mother’s Day. When the subject of British mothers came up, Thompson said when mothers say “Splendid” what they really mean is: “I’m sad, I’m happy, you embarass me, I love you, you’re drunk.”

“Splendid is sort of our Aloha,” Thompson added. She ended her monologue by saying conflict is how mothers show they love each other, before all three women thanked their kids.

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. The Season 44 finale airs May 18 featuring host Paul Rudd and musical guest DJ Khaled.