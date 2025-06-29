Network Speaks Out After Irate Fans Call Out Huge Spoiler

One network is speaking out after leaking some major spoilers.

The BBC posted a statement after viewers complained about an article highlighting the Doctor Who finale.

A BBC News story that covered Ncuti Gatwa’s final episode of the long-running series spoiled a pretty big aspect of the episode and how his character exits the franchise. The corporation received unhappy feedback from viewers due to the massive spoiler and posted a statement on the BBC website.

(Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

“Some people contacted us to complain that the headline gave away the ending, spoiling this Doctor Who episode for them,” the BBC said. “Others requested that the BBC be more conscious of spoilers going forward, particularly in the use of headlines. Ncuti Gatwa’s departure from the series had been widely speculated, and many fans will have been aware that this was a possibility.”

“The headline on the news homepage that evening referred to Ncuti Gatwa’s departure because this was a legitimate entertainment news story in its own right, and it is not unusual that we would carry this type of story once a programme has been broadcast and the details in the public domain,” the BBC continued. “While we cannot account for everyone’s viewing habits, we initially held back from headlining the announcement of Ncuti Gatwa’s regeneration into Billie Piper. This extra detail was added later in the evening, and our approach was consistent across the BBC site.”

Maxine Howells/BBC Studios/Disney/Bad Wolf

“BBC journalists are, of course, entitled to use their judgement to decide which stories to cover and the manner in which they are reported,” the corporation said. “We also want our headlines to be as informative as possible. Although every story is different, we have discussed your concerns on this occasion with senior editors, and we will be mindful of your views for future coverage.”

Gatwa made his debut as the Fifteenth Doctor in 2023, with the 15th season coming to an end last month. As of now, the series has not been renewed, and it’s unknown what the future will look like with BBC’s co-production deal with Disney. Doctor Who is always expanding, though, with new shows The War Between the Land and the Sea later this year and the recently-announced CBeebies pre-school animated series, which is aiming to release in 2027 to 2029.