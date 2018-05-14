Tim Allen Reveals ‘Last Man Standing’ Ratings Bar at Fox Upfront 2018

Last Man Standing star Tim Allen appeared at Fox’s upfront presentation before advertisers to thank fans for their support and to give his show really high expectations.

According to AdWeek, Allen told advertisers, “We can bring 8 million of the most passionate, appreciative fans to a big new network.”

“We can bring 8 million of the most passionate, appreciative fans to a big new network,” said Tim Allen of #LastManStanding. So there’s your ratings bar for the show. — Jason Lynch (@jasonlynch) May 14, 2018

“Let’s kill some @Nielsen ass,” Allen said, according to another reporter, referring to the analytics firm behind television ratings.

Other reporters said Allen’s stand-up jokes did not land well with the audience at the Beacon Theatre in New York.

Tim Allen doing some stand up to absolute silence pic.twitter.com/maCcqT4WT3 — John Koblin (@koblin) May 14, 2018

Allen’s “8 million” number is a reference to the show’s ratings for its final season on ABC. It averaged 8.3 million viewers and a 1.7 18-49 rating in Live+7 ratings, which accounts for DVR viewing.

Tim Allen onstage now at #FOXUpfronts. Jokes are not landing. yeesh. — Diane Gordon (@thesurfreport) May 14, 2018

The series was off the air for a season, before Fox saved it last week after a year of fans hoping for its return. Originally, CMT expressed interest, but the show’s costs caused the network to balk. Fox then became the obvious choice for its new home, since the show is already a 20th Century Fox TV production.

“Excited?” Allen said in a statement released by Fox Friday. “Team LMS was in the sixth inning, ahead by four runs, stands were packed and then for no reason, they call off the game. It leaves you sitting in the dugout, holding a bat and puzzled. Now we get the news from Fox that it’s time to get back out on that diamond – hell yes, I’m excited! When I heard the offer to create more episodes of Last Man Standing, I did a fist pump so hard I threw my back out. It’s the fans!”

Fox announced earlier Monday it will air Last Man Standing on Friday nights at 8 p.m. ET, on the same night ABC aired it. The show will be paired with a new sitcom called The Cool Kids with Martin Mull, David Allen Grier, Vicki Lawrence and Leslie Jordan.

Last Man Standing was revived after ABC had success with Roseanne. Although that series’ lead character voted for President Donald Trump, Allen’s Mike Baxter is a political centrist, Fox Television Group co-chair Gary Newman said, reports the Los Angeles Times.

“I don’t think the show delves into it very deeply,” Newman told reporters Monday. “It doesn’t feel like a soap box for any point of view.”