✖

Actor Kyle MacLachlan, well-known for roles in Twin Peaks and Sex and the City, has been cast in Peacock's forthcoming Tiger King series. According to Deadline, MacLachlan will portray Howard Baskin, husband of Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin, who is played by SNL star Kate McKinnon. The main cast is rounded out with actor/filmmaker John Cameron Mitchell, who stars as former private zoo owner, and Baskin's nemesis, Joe "Exotic" Schreibvogel.

An official synopsis of the new series reads: "She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous." While the show will feature real-life people from the Netflix docu-series, it will actually be based on Wondery’s Joe Exotic podcast. In addition to starring in the series, McKinnon will also serve as an executive producer. Etan Frankel (Shameless, Animal Kingdom) will write the show, and will also serve as an executive producer.

In a previous statement, Mitchell spoke out about his excitement at taking on the role of Joe Exotic and offered some insight into how much the two real-life men have in common. "I’m thrilled to take on the role of this modern folk antihero," Mitchell said. "Joe and I are the same age and like him, I grew up queer in Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas so I feel like I know a little bit about this guy and his desperate attempt to conquer an inhospitable world."

The series was originally set to air across Peacock, NBC, and the USA Network, but that plan was recently changed, and it will now be a Peacock exclusive. Susan Rovner, Chairman of Entertainment Content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, issued a comment on the company's decision, explaining that as the series has taken shape, it feels best suited for the streaming service. "Joe Exotic is shaping up to be a bold and provocative drama and perfectly suited for Peacock, where we can push the envelope and truly bring the story to life in a way that we would be unable to do on broadcast television," she said. The new series does not currently have an announced premiere date.