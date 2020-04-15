‘Tiger King’ Fans Weigh in on Carole Baskin and her Missing Husband During TMZ Special

Following the release of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, fans still had plenty of questions about the wild cast of characters that were featured. On Monday, FOX aired TMZ Investigates: Tiger King — What Really Went Down? in order to try and answer some of those questions. Of course, the special addressed the topic that has been on nearly every viewers’ mind since watching the show — what was the situation between Carole Baskin and her missing husband, Don Lewis. Many fans have theorized and claimed that Baskin killed her husband. And now, after the topic was addressed in TMZ’s special, fans are, once again, weighing in on the matter.

“The first thing that you’re gonna see is the sheriff [Chad Chronister] say… That he is very suspicious of Carole, and others, even though he says she’s not a suspect or person of interest. Then he says that he believes Don Lewis was murdered and he believes there was more than one person involved and that somebody got paid and that somebody helped,” TMZ founder Harvey Levin told The Wrap about Baskin and the special before it aired. “And he is asking for somebody to come forward when we did the interview with him and that he is inclined to give them immunity, even if they participated, if they can lead him to the big fish. So the fact that he’s offering immunity and that he believes that there were multiple people and he explains why he’s suspicious of Carole.”

Given that TMZ’s newly-released special has sparked Tiger King fans’ interest, it’s no surprise to see that they’ve, once again, focused in on Baskin. And based on those fans’ responses on social media, they have plenty of their own thoughts and theories to share.

In Favor Of Baskin?

this tmz special on tiger king seems in favor towards crazy carole baskin so far 🙄 — paige (@thepaigeyg4) April 14, 2020

One fan wrote on Twitter that they felt as though TMZ’s special was in favor of Baskin (instead of her rival, Joe Exotic).

More Certain

After watching this TMZ #tigerking special im 99.9% sure carole baskin killed her husband or had something to do it with it 🤔🧐 — Dakota McDonald (@Dakotamcdonald4) April 14, 2020

After viewing TMZ’s special, one fan was certain over their theory that Baskin killed her husband “or had something to do with it.”

Still Convinced

Everyone knows that Carole did it! pic.twitter.com/leZDbSGQzg — Nisha (@Nrp77) April 14, 2020

Another fan wrote on Twitter that they were still convinced that Baskin had something to do with Lewis’ disappearance after watching TMZ’s special.

Fans Are Speaking Their Minds

Yet another fan was convinced by the theory that Baskin had something to do with Lewis’ disappearance. They even included a gif to express their feelings.

Skeptical of Her Story

As it should since her story doesn’t add up. She definitely knows what happened at the very least pic.twitter.com/WRjM6yLCaC — Petty Pablo (@electricsoul123) April 14, 2020

One fan wrote that Baskin’s story “doesn’t add up.” Clearly, they’re not exactly convinced that the Tiger King star didn’t have something to do with an alleged crime against her husband.

A Lie Detector Test?

Are y’all watching the @TMZ “Tiger King” special on Fox??? I think Carole Baskin needs to take a lie detector test. — Rich O’Toole (@RichOToole) April 14, 2020

Singer Rich O’Toole weighed in on the whole Baskin question, saying that she could take a lie detector test regarding this mysterious case.

Fans Aren’t Holding Back

she fed him to her tigers. end of the story. — astro🌵 (@drunkintopanga) April 14, 2020

After viewing the TMZ special, one fan was still convinced of the theory that Baskin killed her husband, and it doesn’t look like they’re going to change their mind.