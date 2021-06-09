Tia Mowry-Hardrict Would 'Totally' Be up for Another Show With Sister Tamera Mowry-Housley (Exclusive)

✖

After winning the hearts of fans in the '90s with their hit sitcom Sister Sister, Tia Mowry-Hardrict and her twin Tamera Mowry-Housley have gone on to great success in film and television. But as TV shows from yesteryear continue to make a dent with audiences today thanks to streaming, would The Game and Family Reunion star be up for another revival or brand new series with her sibling? According to Mowry-Hardrict, the answer is an astounding yes.

During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Mowry-Hardrict revealed it would be "so freaking fun" to work on a show with her sister again, and it's safe to say fans are more than ready to see them do it. "Oh my gosh, yes. Totally, totally! That would be so freaking fun," the mom-of-two gushed. However, while a Sister Sister reboot would be great, Mowry-Hardrict is most particularly up for creating something completely new with her sister, stating she felt it would probably "be the route."

"Oh my gosh. I think that would have to be the route," she confessed, even though a new Sister Sister is not off the table. "You know what I mean? Just do something with us together and come up with some sort of creative, fun concept. I don't know what that concept would be as of right now, but that would be so much fun." The Mowry sisters were in their teens when they rose to fame from their comedy series, and since then have continued to work on projects both together and separately. The two also starred on Disney Channel's Twitches and Twitches Too, as well as, Seventeen Again with their younger brother Tahj Mowry.

It appears that Mowry-Hardrict also understands the state of nostalgia that happens when a beloved show is revived again. In fact, she noticed that with iCarly and can relate to fans who want to see her and her sister back on TV together again. "I guess iCarly is coming back? I was like, 'Oh my God, it's crazy this girl's like almost 30 years old, and she has this whole new show!' And I just think there's something special about it. When you see someone that you've seen when they were a child, or a teenager, or younger on television, and then they just kind of reprise their role as an adult. It's just nostalgic."

So as fans eagerly await if and when the sisters might bring a little nostalgia to them, in the meantime, the 42-year-old is keeping busy with other projects, and after last year's worldwide pandemic, she's ready to enjoy the outdoors with her family. She recently teamed up with Radio Flyer after they launched a new line of electric bikes and scooters, a brand she knows and trusts, and is ready to put them to use. "I think what's exciting is they are having this new innovation with the Flyer line [which are] these cool e-bikes for adults," Mowry-Hardrict said after noting that she wanted to team up with them because it's "definitely a brand that I trust" since they've been around for more than 100 years. The new bikes are perfect for the summertime as a new, eco-friendly way of transportation and can be purchased here on their website.