Thursday’s TV Ratings: ‘Big Bang,’ ‘Young Sheldon’ and ‘S.W.A.T.’ Drop

Thursday night TV was nothing short of a major disappointment and gave networks little to be thankful for.

NBC won the night, but that’s not saying much. While Thursday Night Football‘s Dallas-Washington matchup marked its highest-rated game in nearly two months, grabbing 11.6 million viewers and a 3.3 rating, it took a dive of nearly 25 percent from last year’s comparable Cowboys game, which drew record ratings.

CBS ranked as the No. 2 network, but just like NBC there wasn’t much to brag about. Airing at 8 p.m., The Big Bang Theory (13.6 mil/2.4) hit a series low, but still managed to win as the most-watched show of the night. Young Sheldon (12.1 mil/2.1), Mom (8.7 mil/1.4), Life in Pieces (6.6 mil/1.1), and S.W.A.T. (6.6 mil/1.0) were all also down.

On Fox, Gotham (1.7 mil/0.5) and The Orville (3.6 mil/0.9) were both steady.

ABC’s A Charlie Brown Christmas drew 6.5 million viewers and a 1.6 rating, while Disney’s Magical Holiday Celebration nabbed a 1.2 in the key demo and 5 million viewers.

Things were a little brighter over on The CW, with Supernatural (1.7 mil/0.7) ticking up in both measures. Penn & Teller: Fool Us (1.2 mil/0.3) was down in both.