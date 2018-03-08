‘This Is Us’: Susan Kelechi Watson Says ‘Ish Hits the Fan’ in Season Finale

A lot of anticipation is building up for next Tuesday’s This Is Us season finale, and one of its castmembers is saying things will get crazy.

At the end of Tuesday’s brand new episode, Déjà’s mother Shauna decides to leave her daughter in the care of Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) Pearson.

Watson sat down with Entertainment Weekly to discuss the aftermath of Déjà’s mother’s sacrifice for her daughter.

“I stood there looking at Randall, as Beth, like, ‘What are we going to tell her? When we walk up the stairs, what are we going to say? This woman’s going to leave and she’s not going to come back,’ Watson said. “And that was the next step of the pain that I felt for this young girl — that her mom is essentially going to leave her… I don’t know how much of it at this point is about Beth, for Beth. Now it’s going to become even more about Déjà. What are we going to do for her? How are we going to not just help her with a place to live but emotionally get through this place where her mom now wants to relinquish her parental rights?”

The actress also teases that, despite the joy coming from Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby’s (Chris Sullivan) during the finale, Déjà dealing with her mother leaving her behind will also be addressed.

“This ish hits the fan next week,” Watson said. “You’re going to see how Déjà responds to all of this and what we’re in for here.”

Watson revealed that Shauna will not necessarily be making an appearance in the season finale, but her name will be mentioned. She also teased that by the end of the upcoming episode, there will be resolution to the question of whether or not Déjà will stay with the Pearsons long-term.

As far as the wedding is concerned, Watson says to prepare for a “beautiful” occasion.

“It felt like the natural way for this season to end,” Watson said. “We built to this moment, so it feels very natural — this is what’s coming next, the wedding.”

“But yet, even in the midst of all that, life for the Pearsons for each individual is still happening,” she added. “So everybody is still dealing with their own stuff, but now we get to celebrate at this family event that we’ve been anticipating and feel good about. After a hard year — I mean, this was a rough one for the family, going through Jack’s death and the fire, and for slow-cookers — it’s a really beautiful way to celebrate.”

The season finale will also offer a glimpse of an older Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia), as well as introducing Toby’s parents and a member of Beth’s extended family during the episode.

This Is Us will air its season two finale Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.