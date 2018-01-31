‘This Is Us’ Super Bowl Episode Like a ‘Superhero Movie’ Says Sterling K. Brown

Speaking about the upcoming post-Super Bowl episode of This Is Us, series star Sterling K. Brown said that it plays like a “superhero movie.”

“[Dan Fogelman] may have written his best hour of television,” Brown exclusively told EW. “It is cinematic, it’s epic in scope. He is able to take the mundane and turn it into a superhero movie. Each one of us, once we read it we were like, ‘Did you read this yet? Yeah. It’s off the chain! We were giddy.”

“It’s intense. I’m telling you, it’s intense. But it’s beautiful. It will give you the payoff after this much anticipation of ‘How does he die?’ I think you will be satisfied with the culmination — and then also how the story moves on,” Brown later added.

The actor who plays Randall Pearson on the show also spoke about the scene-stealing child who appeared in the This Is Us fall finale, assuring fans, “This little boy is so precious, and the way in which the story line pays off is probably one of the more exciting things for me in the course of season two.”

“You’ll see the manifestation of that relationship in the Super Bowl episode,” Brown continued.

Not only will fans be treated to a special Super Bowl episode, but they won’t have to wait long for the follow-up as the show will return only two days later with a separate new episode.

In a recent interview, This Is Us producer Isaac Aptaker was asked about the moving scene from the fall finale in which Jack and Randall bonded at the Vietnam Memorial.

“There’s definitely much more to come in terms of Jack and his Vietnam, but what’s special about the moment, it’s one of the first times that Jack is really talking to Randall like a man instead of a child, and confiding in him in a way that he hasn’t even necessarily confided in his own wife,” Aptaker revealed.

“It’s a very mature father-son moment. We’ve seen him calming Randall with his anxiety and taking him to the dojo, and making him go to the private school,” he then added.

“We’ve seen much more father doing parenting to a younger child, but that moment on the bench is really him relating to Randall, much more man to man,” Aptaker said.