‘This Is Us’ Season 4 First Look Revealed

Filming for This Is Us Season 4 is officially underway. The beloved NBC drama series is back in production this week as creator Dan Fogelman and star Mandy Moore took to social media to share the first photos from the set of the show featuring Rebecca Pearson and fan-favorite Jack (Milo Ventimiglia).

The actress took to Instagram Tuesday to share she and Ventimiglia were back together to film the first scene of the season, clearly a flashback featuring young Rebecca and Jack Pearson.

“Mom and Dad are back shooting the very first scene of season 4. Can’t wait for you to see!” She wrote on the caption of the sweet photo.

Fans of the show eagerly took to the comments section to express their excitement for new episodes, coming this fall to NBC.

“i’m not ready,” one user commented.

“bring on the tears,” another user wrote.

Fogelman also celebrated the first day back filming the series, sharing a photo of footage and complimenting Moore and Ventimiglia’s talents, “These two are still REALLY good at their jobs.”

Day 1, Season 4, Episode 55. Update: These two are still REALLY good at their jobs. #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/t34Tlquwtn — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) July 9, 2019

Fans also responded to Fogelman’s tweet, expressing their excitement and hoping for happier episodes coming up for the fan-favorite couple.

“I LOVE MY MOMMY AND DADDY SO MUCH,” one fan wrote.

“dan pleaseee this makes my heart so happy i love them so much,” another user responded.

The new photos come almost a month since Fogelman teased the Season 4 premiere as a big moment for the Pearson family.

“We’re really excited. It’s been our first couple weeks back in the writers’ room and I’ve already written the first episode of the season over break, and [co-showrunners] Isaac [Aptaker] and Elizabeth [Berger] are writing the second one right now,” he said in June at an Emmy “For Your Consideration” event.

“It’s a really ambitious season,” he added. “We’re in the middle of these characters’ journeys and that’s a really exciting place to be. I can’t tell [you] much about the storyline, but I think the first episode… people will be talking about it. It’s different and unusual.”

The show also recently announced Once Upon A Time star Jennifer Morrison is set to join the cast in a major recursion role, possibly as Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) new love interest and future wife.

The series has already been renewed all the way to Season 6, when it might come to an end.

This Is Us will return for Season 4 Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.