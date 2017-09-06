Photos From the New Season of ‘This Is Us’ Will Make You Emotional Already

The premiere date of season 2 of This Is Us is quickly approaching, and NBC is dropping the tiniest of hints as to where the new season will take us.

In August, we saw a sneak peek clip of a tear-jerking conversation between Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore) and her son Randall (Sterling K. Brown) where the two discussed Randall’s adoption — and now we’re getting even more.

The network just dropped photos from the new season, and while it’s hard to tell if they give us any major clues about the plotline just yet, it’s clear the show is staying true to its somber, yet funny (and a tiny bit sexy) roots. Browse through these new pics to prepare your emotions for a new season of the hit show.

Season 2 of This Is Us begins on Tuesday, September 26th on NBC.