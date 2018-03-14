‘This is Us’ Season Finale Teases Possible Deaths of Two Major Characters

This Is Us may have just teased the death of two of its major characters: Beth Pearson (Susan Kelechi Watson) and Toby Damon (Chris Sullivan).

At the end of a fairly standard season finale, a series of glimpses into the future are shown as Randall Pearson (Sterling K. Brown) gives a speech. These scenes show moments at unspecified times in the future for Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartley), Randall and daughter Tess, and Toby and his new wife Kate (Chrissy Metz).

While Kevin’s tease was lighter and set up a future romance, the others set up these possible deaths.

The Toby tease comes during a scene that is implied to be around one year in the future. Kate walks into bedroom to an incapacitated Toby. She informs him that the doctor wants him to come into the office to change up his medicines. Toby lays motionless on his side and gives a glazed look ahead.

He is blinking and breathing, so he is not dead. However, this appears to tease a health scare or worse for Toby. He could possibly be dealing with more heart problems, as he suffered a heart attack back in season 1.

As for Beth, her fate is much more vague.

The show revisits the future time period that was previously teased earlier in season 2 with older versions of Randall and his daughter Tess. However, the occasion is much less joyous than the first glimpse.

The father and daughter are having a serious conversation about an unnamed woman.

“It’s time to go see her, Tess,” Randall said.

Tess replies, “I’m not ready.”

“Me neither,” Randall responds.

As the glimpses transition back into the present day, the next shots are of Beth.

The obvious conclusion to draw is that Beth has died or is dying at this moment in the timeline. Maybe Randall wants Tess to make peace with Beth’s passing/ill health.

However, there are still some possible outs that spare Beth’s life.

Alternatively, maybe there is a rift between the core Pearson family and Tess is simply estranged from Beth.

Furthermore, the way that This Is Us‘ writers angled the dialogue, Beth could not even be the person the duo is talking about. It could be Tess’ grandmother Rebecca, her sister Annie, her adopted sister Déjà or any other female character from her family that has or has not already been shown.

However, the implication writers wanted fans to take away was the death of Beth, so maybe there is not a deeper twist ahead.

This Is Us is now off-season, but past episodes can be found on Hulu.