‘This Is Us’ Stars Milo Ventimiglia and Justin Hartley React to ‘Times Up’ Movement

Ahead of the Golden Globes, This Is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia and Justin Heartley said they fully support the “Time’s Up” campaign and the women speaking out against sexual harassment.

“I’m first and foremost a feminist. I have been my entire life. I have two amazing older sisters, an amazing mother and a father that supports all of us and all of them,” Ventimiglia told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. “Being a man of this industry and doing my best and even our best to even be good men — I can speak for this man, he is a good man — to support women in this industry and across the board in all industries.”

The Rocky Balboa actor added, “A spotlight has been shined on a very, very horrible problem and injustice to women in general. Hopefully we can stand up. If I have to wear black for 365 days of the year, I would for the rest of my life.”

Ventimiglia wore a black flower on his jacket to show support.

Hartley said the Time’s Up movement sheds a light on the sexual harassment women have faced.

“It’s a great visual when you look out on the carpet and you see that everyone is standing in solidarity and wearing black and what we’re wearing black for. Hopefully it spreads the movement,” Hartley, who wore a “Time’s Up” pin, said.

This Is Us earned three Golden Globe nominations. The NBC series is up for Best TV Drama Series, Best Actor in a Drama for Sterling K. Brown and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama for Chrissy Metz.

Photo credit: NBC