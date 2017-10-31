Kevin Spacey Reference Removed From Tonight’s ‘This Is Us’

Given that Kevin Spacey is currently embroiled in a sexual misconduct scandal, NBC‘s This Is Us has chosen to remove a line referencing the Oscar-winning actor in Tuesday’s episode.

The upcoming episode, titled “The ’20s,” features a flashback to the year 2008. In a version of the episode made available to the press ahead of airtime, struggling actor Kevin is having a hard time finding work.

Kevin’s roommate then lands a gig, which makes him all the more bitter. The roommate then specifically mentions that he has nailed down a gig in a movie starring Spacey. That line, which was written and filmed weeks ago, will be altered when the episode airs on Tuesday night, according to TV Line.

On Sunday, Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp made headlines after accusing the House of Cards leading actor of making a sexual advance at him when he was only 14.

Spacey took to Twitter to publicly address the allegations against him later that day.

“I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I’m beyond horrified to hear his story,” he stated. “I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

This Is Us isn’t the only show that is making alterations after the news of Spacey’s alleged sexual misconduct. In fact, Netflix has indefinitely suspended production on House of Cards in order to thoroughly investigate the situation. They also announced that the season they were in the middle of filming, season six, will be the show’s last.