‘This Is Us’ Creator Reveals There’s Even More to the Story of Jack’s Death

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for the Season 2 premiere of This Is Us! Continue reading at your own risk…

As the season premiere of This Is Us came to a close, the show finally revealed what ultimately led to Jack’s death. At some point during the teenage years of the Pearson children, their house caught on fire, and Jack died as a result.

Yes, as sad as it is, Jack Pearson was killed after his home went up in flames.

What we don’t know is exactly how Jack died, but creator Dan Fogelman says that is something that fans will see play out over the course of the season.

According to Variety, Fogelman revealed that there is still a lot to learn.

“They don’t know the details,” Fogelman explained. “Did he die in the fire? Did he get out in the fire? But we’re not misdirecting. He didn’t die four years later.”

As Fogelman continued, he told fans exactly how they will learn about Jack’s death as the season goes on.

“We flash forward to the day Jack died, and what you’re seeing there is the day and night and little pieces that come into play. So you’re seeing a lot of things that will reveal themselves in the course of the season.”

This is definitely the biggest reveal about Jack’s death to-date, but it looks like we all still have a lot to learn before the end of the season.

This Is Us will continue to air on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.