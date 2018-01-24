‘This Is Us’ Will Show Jack’s Death in Post-Super Bowl Episode

The moment This Is Us fans have been dreading is finally here.

Viewers will see the moment of Jack’s death during the NBC hit’s post-Super Bowl episode, airing Sunday, Feb. 4.

A preview for the upcoming episode aired Tuesday showing Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), Rebecca (Mandy Moore), Randall (Niles Fitch) and Kate (Hannah Zeile) trapped after a fire started in their home.

While Tuesday’s episode revealed that the fire started after the family’s crockpot shorts out, the episode ended with the ground floor of the house catching on fire with the family — sans Kevin (Logan Shroyer), who is at his girlfriend’s house after having a fight with his parents — trapped inside.

The mystery behind Jack’s death has been looming on This Is Us since early on in the first season, and having the big moment transpire when the show airs in the coveted post-Super Bowl spot will certainly work to capture the slot’s large viewership’s interest.

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman promised viewers they would get answers to Jack’s death during the second season, and with the upcoming episode — the title of which has not been revealed yet — the reveal will probably break viewers’ hearts.

“We promised answers in season 2, and we have eight episodes left and it’s all coming in short order,” creator Dan Fogelman told Deadline during the midseason break. “It will really be a heartbreaking surprise.”

Fans of the NBC hit drama took to Twitter to express their anxiety over the upcoming post-Super Bowl episode of This Is Us.

Noooooo thank you. I don’t want to see any of that fire episode. (but I’m gonna watch it anyway.) #ThisIsUs — Danielle (@FrizzyFroPod) January 24, 2018

I have chills….next episode I will be a blubbering idiot. #ThisIsUs — ZaySrm (@ZaySrm) January 24, 2018

THAT NOTE CRIPPLING AWAY AND ALL THEIR MEMORIES BURNING THIS IS NOT OK I AM NOT OK #ThisIsUs — paige (@barnesrodgers) January 24, 2018