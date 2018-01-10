‘This Is Us’ Fans React to Kate’s Binge Eating Relapse

This Is Us fans were shocked to find Chrissy Metz’s Kate back on her binge eating habits during the NBC drama’s winter premiere.

Near the beginning of the episode Toby (Chris Sullivan) finds empty containers of fast food, indicating that Kate has relapsed on the binge eating disorder that has been central to the character’s story since the first episode.

“Uh oh. Kate has been stress eating,” user This Is Us…Now said on Twitter.

Before December’s fall finale, Kate suffered a miscarriage which most likely triggered her binge eating.

Twitter users reacted immediately to the shocking reveal.

Looks like Kate has been binge eating. #ThisIsUs — StarryMag (@StarryMag) January 10, 2018