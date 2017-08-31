‘This Is Us’ Just Had an Emmy Nomination Revoked

NBC's critical smash hit, This Is Us might have picked up a whopping 11 Emmy nominations this past season, but one of its nominations has now been revoked.

Entertainment Weekly reports that the nonlinear drama had one of its 11 nominations withdrawn after the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences concluded it did not meet requirements for eligibility in the category for Outstanding Contemporary Costumes.

Eligibility for the academy states a show "must submit an episode where at least 51 percent of the action takes place within the past 25 years."

The episode that was submitted by the showrunners was its season one finale, "Moonshadow," which did not meet the requirements as most of the work by the costume designers, Hala Bahmet, Marina Ray and Elinor Bardach, took place in the '70s with a lengthy series of flashbacks that detail Jack and Rebecca's relationship.

In a statement to EW, the awards committee noted that the entrants "unfortunately miscalculated the proportion of scenes that were period versus contemporary. In fact, the episode is predominately period," thereby disqualified.

A sixth replacement nomination will be added and "identified by the accountants" in a final round viewing platform that will open Monday. HBO's Big Little Lies, Fox's Empire, Netflix's Grace and Frankie and Amazon's Transparent remain in the category.

Photo credit: Ron Batzdorff / NBCUniversal Media, LLC