TV Shows

This ‘Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ Scene Gets Called out as Racist Every Year

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving kicked off the holiday season when it premiered on PBS on Sunday. […]

By

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is set to kick off the holiday season on Sunday night on PBS. Just like Charlie Brown’s other holiday fare, the Thanksgiving special is an annual tradition for many. Although, it isn’t without its fair share of controversy for one scene in particular. In fact, nearly every year, some viewers criticize the special of being “racist” for the scene in question. 

Why exactly has A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving been deemed “racist” by some viewers? Well, the special involves all of the Peanuts characters getting together for their own “Friendsgiving.” Of course, the group set the table for their special meal, and everyone subsequently took their seats. However, viewers noticed that Franklin, the only Black individual in their group, is sitting on one side of the table by himself, seemingly segregated from his friends. It should also be noted that Franklin is the only one sitting on a lawn chair while the others are sitting on proper pieces of furniture.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In light of this, viewers have, once again, taken to social media to voice their frustration and confusion over Franklin’s apparent treatment. Naturally, they had plenty to say about the topic.

Just Picked Up On It

Playing Close Attention Now

Yes, That Happened

Doing Him Dirty

Annual Disappointment

Still Confused

Just… Why?

Tagged:

Related Posts