This ‘Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ Scene Gets Called out as Racist Every Year

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is set to kick off the holiday season on Sunday night on PBS. Just like Charlie Brown’s other holiday fare, the Thanksgiving special is an annual tradition for many. Although, it isn’t without its fair share of controversy for one scene in particular. In fact, nearly every year, some viewers criticize the special of being “racist” for the scene in question.

Why exactly has A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving been deemed “racist” by some viewers? Well, the special involves all of the Peanuts characters getting together for their own “Friendsgiving.” Of course, the group set the table for their special meal, and everyone subsequently took their seats. However, viewers noticed that Franklin, the only Black individual in their group, is sitting on one side of the table by himself, seemingly segregated from his friends. It should also be noted that Franklin is the only one sitting on a lawn chair while the others are sitting on proper pieces of furniture.

In light of this, viewers have, once again, taken to social media to voice their frustration and confusion over Franklin’s apparent treatment. Naturally, they had plenty to say about the topic.

Did anyone else notice for the first time after a lifetime of viewing #ACharlieBrownThanksgiving that the only black boy Franklin had to sit on the other side of the table from the white kids? I’m shook. — Jeffery ☘️ (@Irish_Jeff) November 24, 2020

Never noticed that!! But will definitely pay attention this time around!! Thanx! — Michael Matney (@MatneyMyke) November 24, 2020

Yes, Franklin’s sitting by himself (and in a broken lawn chair).



If wondering, by this point (1973), there’s several cartoons starring Black characters (“Josie and the Pussycats”, “The Jackson Five,” “The Harlem Globetrotters,” “Fat Albert”). #ACharlieBrownThanksgiving — Anthony Dean (@diversetechgeek) November 23, 2020

Another year another Charlie Brown Thanksgiving where they do my man Franklin dirty as hell pic.twitter.com/su67nXgphN — Jake Bailey (@JakeBaileyTM) November 23, 2020

Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is on. Time for our annual love and disappointment that Franklin is sitting on one side of the table all by himself. #Thanksgiving2020 — Ms. K (@MsKDD72) November 23, 2020

I still don’t understand why Franklin had to sit at the dinner table on a side all by himself on a Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. — Katelyn Kelley (@katiekelley1991) November 23, 2020

