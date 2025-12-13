There Are 2 ‘Saved by the Bell’ Christmas Episodes (Episode Guide)

Christmas is right around the corner, meaning it’s time to crank out the Saved by the Bell Christmas episodes.

The ‘90s sitcom only has two holiday episodes, but it’s a two-parter, and a fan-favorite.

Season 3’s “Home for Christmas” was filled with everything you could hope for in a Christmas special. The heart, the kindness, the singing, and of course, the meaning of Christmas, all rolled into two episodes. While technically, by production standards, these episodes took place towards the end of Season 3, those who are streaming it on Prime Video or for free on Tubi will see it as Episodes 11 and 12 of Season 5 due to Good Morning, Miss Bliss being included as Season 1 and other seasons getting split up. Nevertheless, Saved by the Bell’s Christmas episodes will surely get people into the holiday spirit.

Season 3, Episode 25 "Home for Christmas: Part 2"

Season 3, Episode 24 “Home for Christmas: Part 1”

In Part 1, the gang prepares for Christmas, with some landing jobs for the holidays. At the mall, Kelly is working at a men’s clothing store, Slater is working (and failing) as a wrapper, and Jessie is Santa’s helper, while Lisa is volunteering at a hospital. At the same time, they are also putting together a production of A Christmas Carol at the mall. Zack, meanwhile, falls for a girl who works at the department store where Kelly works.

After everyone hands out presents to kids at the hospital, Zack, Slater, and Screech visit a homeless man in the hospital who collapsed in the mall, as Zack and Screech had previously run into, and find out that the girl Zack fell for, Laura, is his daughter.

Season 3, Episode 25 “Home for Christmas: Part 2”

Part 2 kicks off exactly where Part 1 ended, with Zack, Slater, and Screech finding out that Laura is homeless. After finding out, the gang tries to get Laura and her father back on their feet. Laura joins the production of A Christmas Carol, and before leaving to do the show, Kelly puts a jacket away that Laura wanted to buy for her father, so she can buy it for her. Unfortunately, the department store owner, Mr. Moody, thinks that Laura stole it and accuses her of theft before Kelly is able to tell him that she was going to buy it.

After finding Laura and her dad in their car, Zack tells them what Kelly did and offers them to stay at his house until they land on their feet. His mom and his dad insist on it. The episode ends with everyone over at Zack’s for Christmas, and Kelly coming with Mr. Moody, who surprises Laura’s dad with the jacket. Of course, they all sing Christmas songs, and everyone is filled with holiday magic.