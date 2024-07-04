The 7 Best ‘90s Sitcom Characters

The '90s were a decade full of classic sitcoms that featured some of TV's most famous faces. What made the shows so memorable were the beloved characters that are now iconic in pop culture. Even with an overwhelming number of lovable characters and actors, there were several that stood out as the best. Check out our list of the top seven '90s sitcom characters below:

7. Zack Morris ('Saved by the Bell') (Photo: SAVED BY THE BELL -- Season 2 -- Pictured: Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris - Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images) Zack Morris from Saved By The Bell was a smart, clever, and charming student who was the most popular kid at Bayside High. Zack, who was played by Mark-Paul Gosselaar, was the star of the most popular show among teenagers during the '90s and was the idol of many youths at the time.

6. Tim Taylor ('Home Improvement') (Photo: HOME IMPROVEMENT – "Tanks for the Memories" – Airdate: January 30, 1996. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) TIM ALLEN;PATRICIA RICHARDSON - ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) Tim Allen's portrayal of Tim Taylor on Home Improvement gave the show a funny, lovable quality that had a lasting impression on TV audiences. The show centered around Tim Taylor, who is the host of Tool Time, a show about building different things. Tim's interactions with other characters like his co-host Al, and his neighbor Wilson made him seem like the crazy, cool dad everyone always wanted.

5. Roseanne Conner ('Roseanne') (Photo: ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) The show Roseanne ran from 1988-1997 and was the No. 10rated show in America from '89 to '92. The series centered around Roseanne Barr's character, who had witty and sense of humor, and was relatable to most families in America at the time. Roseanne Barr made the series lovable by interjecting her comical quips in discussing real-world issues and by developing palpable chemistry with co-star John Goodman.

4. Steve Urkel ('Family Matters') Steve Urkel, the comical character portrayed by Jaleel White on Family Matters, was the nerdy misfit that was the center of most of the show's storylines. He was the next-door neighbor to the Winslow family and had a high-pitched, nasally voice that was hilariously ridiculous. Urkel sported signature over-sized glasses and suspenders that gave him one of the most iconic nerd looks of all time. Family Matters ran from 1989-1998.

3. George Costanza ('Seinfeld') (Photo: SEINFELD -- Pictured: Jason Alexander as George Costanza - Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images) George Costanza, who was portrayed by Jason Alexander, was a neurotic, shallow, paranoid man that played perfectly off of Jerry Seinfeld on the show Seinfeld. He was often getting tangled up in ridiculous scenarios or crafting his own crazy schemes. George's short fuse and hot-tempered nature created some unforgettable "George moments." Not only is George Costanza one of the greatest characters of the '90s, but also he is one of the most memorable characters on TV of all time.

2. Will Smith ('The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air') (Photo: NBC) The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was Hollywood superstar Will Smith's breakout role and his character on the series was one of the most lovable jokesters on TV at the time. The fictional Will Smith was constantly driving his Uncle Phil crazy and pulling pranks on his cousin Carlton on the series which ran from 1990-1996. There was an undeniable chemistry between Smith and Alfonso Ribeiro, who portrayed Carlton, and everything they did on screen seemed to work with audiences. Not to mention, the show had one of the most memorable theme songs of all time, which was performed by Smith.