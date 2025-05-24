All 5 ‘Saved by the Bell’ Spinoffs and Movies, Explained

Saved by the Bell may have run for just four seasons from 1989 to 1993, but the series actually continued on in other forms.

To date, the 90’s sitcom has released two movies, two spinoffs, and a reboot since its debut.

That’s not even including SBTB’s origins. Before becoming the teen sitcom everyone knows and loves, the series actually started off as a show on Disney Channel, Good Morning, Miss Bliss in 1988 to 1989, lasting just 13 episodes. The series centered on Hayley Mills’ titular teacher at a junior high school in Indiana.

While the show was canceled after one season, it was retooled as Saved by the Bell for NBC, with the setting moving to Los Angeles, and Dustin Diamond, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and Lark Voorhies continuing their roles as Samuel “Screech” Powers, Zack Morris, and Lisa Turtle. Now, when Saved by the Bell airs in reruns or on streaming, Good Morning, Miss Bliss is the first season, with an older Zack retelling his junior high days to the audience before each episode. But there is much more to the lore that is Saved by the Bell, which is streaming on Prime Video.

Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style

Pictured: (l-r) Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris, Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater, Dustin Diamond as Screech Powers — Photo by: Joseph Del Valle/NBCU Photo Bank

The first feature-length made-for-TV movie for Saved by the Bell was in 1992, during the final season. It sees the gang vacationing in Hawaii with Kelly’s grandfather. Coincidentally, Mr. Belding is also on vacation at the same hotel. After discovering that Kelly’s grandfather’s resort might be sold to a greedy developer, they all try to save it. At the same time, each of the teens is caught up in their own problems, as well as Mr. Belding. Despite being a Hawaii-set movie, most of it was shot in Santa Monica due to budget constraints, but some of the film was still shot in the Aloha State.

Just like with the series, Hawaiian Style stars Gosselaar as Zack Morris, Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski, Diamond as Screech Powers, Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren as Jessie Spano, Voorhies as Lisa Turtle, and Dennis Haskins as Richard Belding. Dean Jones appeared as Kelly’s grandfather, Harry Bannister.

The movie is streaming on Prime Video.

Saved by the Bell: The College Years

Pictured: (l-r) Dustin Diamond as Screech Powers, Kiersten Warren as Alex Tabor, Anne Tremko as Leslie Burke, Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater, Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris — Photo by: Monty Brinton/NBCU Photo Bank

After everyone graduates from Bayside High in the series finale, that was not the end. The first spinoff, Saved by the Bell: The College Years, followed Zack, Slater, Screech, and Kelly, at the fictional California University. It followed the guys living in a co-ed dorm and dealing with all the fun and troubles that come with college, including their female roommates. Kelly also soon enrolls, and following an opening, she bunks with her Bayside High pals. Unfortunately, it was canceled after just one season, running for 19 episodes from May 1993 to February 1994.

Along with Gosselaar, Lopez, Diamond, and Thiessen, the series also starred Anne Tremko and Kiersten Warren as their other roommates, Leslie Burke and Alex Tabor, respectively, Bob Golic as resident advisor Mike Rogers, Patrick Fabian as Professor Jeremiah Lasky, and Holland Taylor as Dean Susan McMann.

The series is streaming on Prime Video.

Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas

(L-R) Actors Mario Lopez (AC Slater), Dustin Diamond (1977-2021) (Samuel ‘Screech’ Powers) Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris) and American actress Tiffani Amber Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski) during The Saved By The Bell wedding, Las Vegas, Nevada, June 1994. (Photo by Bill Nation/Sygma via Getty Images)

Although Saved by the Bell: The College Years was canceled, there was a TV movie that aired in 1994 to wrap up the series. Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas directly followed the events of the final episodes of The College Years, with Zack and Kelly preparing for their long-awaited wedding in Sin City. Unsurprisingly, the days leading up to the ceremony are anything but calm. On top of Zack’s parents and Slater not liking the idea of marriage since they’re too young, Zack also runs into money trouble while driving to Vegas, losing their budget for the venue. It’s too much to mention, but hilarity and misdaventures ensue, as the gang is accidentally caught up in a heist.

Luckily, the movie ends with Kelly and Zack’s dream wedding, and not at some crappy Vegas chapel. It was a moment that fans had been waiting years for, and it really couldn’t have been more perfect. After appearing in the final episode of The College Years, Voorhies starred alongside Gosselaar, Lopez, Diamond, and Thiessen, with Berkley Lauren making an appearance just as vows are said. Haskins, Burke, Tabor, and Golic also appear.

The movie is streaming on Prime Video.

Saved by the Bell: The New Class

Pictured: (l-r) Bianca Lawson as Megan Jones, Isaac Lidsky as Barton ‘Weasel’ Wyzell, Natalia Cigliuti as Lindsay Warner, Robert Sutherland Telfer as Scott Erickson, Bonnie Russavage as Vicki Needleman, Jonathan Angel as Tommy ‘D’ De Luca, (Back) Dennis Haskins as Principal Richard Belding (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Following the original series and The College Years, NBC didn’t want to be done with SBTB just yet. Second spinoff, Saved by the Bell: The New Class, ran for an impressive seven seasons from 1993 to 2000. It had the same concept as the original show but centered on a new group of students at Bayside High. Dennis Haskins reprised his role as Principal Belding for all seven seasons, with Diamond reprising his role as Screech beginning with the second season until the end. Unlike Saved by the Bell, The New Class regularly rotated its cast aside from Haskins and Diamond.

The New Class also starred Robert Sutherland Telfer as Scott Erickson, Isaac Lidsky as Barton “Weasel” Wyzell, Bianca Lawson as Megan Jones, Natalia Cigliuti as Lindsay Warner, Christian Oliver as Brian Keller, Sarah Lancaster as Rachel Meyers, Richard Lee Jackson as Ryan Parker, Lindsey McKeon as Katie Peterson, Anthony Harrell as Eric Little, and Ashley Tesoro as Liz Miller, among others, throughout the show’s run.

Saved by the Bell (2020)

The latest iteration of the franchise came in 2020 with the reboot, which streamed on Peacock. Once again taking place at Bayside High, the series centered on a new group of students. Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez reprised their roles for the main cast. Although no longer together, they are both working at Bayside, with Jessie as a school counselor and Slater as a P.E. teacher and football coach. Jessie’s son, Jamie (Belmont Cameli), is also a student at the school, along with Zack and Kelly’s son, Mac (Mitchell Hoog).

Zack is now the Governor of California and is still married to his high school sweetheart, Kelly. Due to Zack cutting $10 billion in education funding from the state budget, poorly funded schools are forced to close, leading to an influx of students at Bayside. Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, and Lark Voorhies all reprised their roles in guest capacities. Ed Alonzo, who portrayed Max, magician and owner of Bayside hangout The Max on the original series, also reprised his role. Dustin Diamond did not return as Screech, but after his death in 2021, the show paid tribute to him and brought back Screech’s robot, Kevin.

Additional cast members for Saved by the Bell include Haskiri Velazquez, Josie Totah, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Dexter Darden, and John Michael Higgins. The series was canceled after two seasons, but it is still streaming on Peacock.