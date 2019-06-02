‘The Young and the Restless’ Will Feature 2 Surprise Returns This Week

Genoa City, Wisconsin is about to see two familiar faces return this week. The Young and the Restless will welcome back two former stars and one newcomer to the cast in the upcoming week according to SoapHub.

Starting on June 3, the long-running CBS soap opera will welcome back Greg Rikaart’s Kevin Fisher and Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers. The show will also welcome Tyler Johnson as Theo Vanderway, a friend of Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) from his days in New York City. As Soap Central points out, no other details about his character has been released, but he is sure to be involved in some of the summer’s major storylines.

Rikaart makes his return to the series after a year away from Genoa City on Friday, June 7. Kevin Fisher was last seen on the soap opera back in February 2018, leaving the town to go on the run with Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and her daughter Bella.

The daughter was just revealed to be Fisher’s and led to the group moving to Portland, Oregon under assumed names. This apparently didn’t work out and it seems Fisher will return with Bella, leaving Chloe’s location up in the air.

Michelle Stafford’s return is an interesting addition because it marks her third time filling the shoes of Phyllis Summers. Stafford originated the role back in 1994, playing the character until 1997, leaving the role to be recast with Sandra Nelson until a return in 2000 through 2013.

Stafford then left The Young and the Restless for General Hospital in 2014. taking up the role of Nina Clay. This led to the show recasting her character a second time, ushering former Guiding Light and One Life to Live actress Gina Tognoni into the role in August 2014.

Tognoni left the show in March 2019, clearing the way for Stafford to make her third return to the show as Summers. Tognoni was celebrated upon her exit by the cast and crew, penning a touching message after her sendoff.

“I love my Genoa City family, which made it easy to give 100% every day. My long commutes always went smoothly because I loved where I worked and the people I work with,” Tognoni wrote on Twitter. “My thanks to Sony Pictures Television and CBS and that special thank you to the YR viewers for their love and support. I wish YR continued success and everything it richly deserves.”

Stafford’s debut has yet to be announced, but she is currently taping scenes as Summers and should become a regular sight soon enough.

Johnson debuts with the Monday, June 3 episode of the soap, marking his daytime debut and transition from bit player in primetime. He has previously made appearances in shows like 30 Rock, White Collar, and Gossip Girl according to Soap Central, and played a role in the recent Hilary Duff film The Haunting of Sharon Tate.

Prior to acting, Johnson was a young model for Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, and Abercrombie and Fitch, meaning he’s primed for some daytime romance soon enough. You don’t just bring a model in for nothing.