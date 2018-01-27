Social Media Shocked by ‘Wonder Years’ Reportedly Cancelled Over Assault Allegations

Alley Mills, former actress on The Wonder Years, made waves on Friday when she claimed the real reason the classic ’90s family dramedy was cancelled after six seasons due to a sexual assault lawsuit against its lead, Fred Savage.

“When we shot the series finale … nobody knew whether or not The Wonder Years was going to be renewed,” Mills said in a recent interview with Yahoo. “And that’s because of a completely ridiculous sexual harassment suit that was going on against Fred Savage — who is, like, the least offensive, most wonderful, sweet human being that ever walked the face of the Earth.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The lawsuit was filed in 1993 by costume designer Monique Long, who claimed then-16-year-old Savage and co-star Jason Hervey verbally and physically harassed her.

Fans of the show took to social media following the report from The Wrap, expressing their shock over the allegations.

Oh Freddy, Freddy, Freddy. You disappoint me. Tsk tsk. #dewme — Juju (@Jujubees_) January 27, 2018

It’s a vicious cycle, as they explained in the documentary. I highly recommend you watch “An Open Secret”. It explains a lot. — Kylie Monacelli (@kymilovechelle) January 27, 2018

WHAT?? Wonder Years Star Claims Classic Sitcom Was Canceled Over A Sexual Harassment Lawsuit — Against 16-Year-Old Fred… #IHateTimWaterman — Perez Hilton (@PerezHiltonSez) January 27, 2018

@AlleyMillsTweet doesn’t believe two teen boys could possibly be pieces of shit because she never saw them harass anyone. Another shit ‘ mom ‘.

‘Wonder Years’ Mom Says Show Axed Over ‘Ridiculous’ Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Fred Savage https://t.co/mElVHLWNhj — moniquems (@moniquenbucky) January 27, 2018

Long claimed in her lawsuit that the actor harassed her so badly that she was unable to do her job, resulting in her firing from the show.

The Wrap reports that the accusations were denied by both ABC and the show’s actors at the time and that an ABC rep declined to comment on Friday when Mills’ comments were made public.