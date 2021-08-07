'Supergirl': Melissa Benoist Says Goodbye

✖

Production has officially wrapped on the final season of Supergirl. On Instagram, Supergirl herself, Melissa Benoist, marked the occasion by sharing a photo from the set. It was originally reported in September that Season 6 of Supergirl, which is currently airing, would be the show's last.

Benoist posted a photo of herself posing with two of her co-stars, Chyler Leigh and David Harewood, on Friday. In her caption for the post, the actor acknowledged that production had wrapped on The CW series. She also issued her gratitude to everyone who has worked on the series over the past six seasons. Benoist wrote, "thank you for an incredible 6 years—the cast who became family, everyone who worked on the show, all of you who watched us week after week."

Supergirl originally premiered on CBS in 2015. The show relocated to The CW for Season 2, where it has remained for the rest of its run. The comic book series stars Benoist, Leigh, Harewood, Katie McGrath, Nicole Maines, Jesse Rath, Andrea Brooks, and Azie Tesfai. Back when it was reported that Supergirl would be ending after Season 6, Benoist took to Instagram to share her thoughts. At the time, she penned a lengthy message to the show's fans, thanking them for following this journey over the past several years.

"To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her in her iconic Supergirl costume. "Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless." She added, "She’s had that impact on me, too. She's taught me strength I didn’t know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we’re united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful."

In addition to sharing her gratitude, Benoist also teased what fans can expect from Season 6's inevitable conclusion. According to the actor, the show is going to end in "helluva" fashion. She continued, "I'm so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we’re going to make it one helluva final season. el mayarah."