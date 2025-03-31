‘The White Lotus’ Finally Introduces Sritala’s Husband, Who Is Played by a Legendary Actor

It took eight of the season’s nine episodes, but HBO’s popular drama The White Lotus finally introduced us to Jim Hollinger, the husband of White Lotus Thailand resort owner Sritala, and he’s played by an actor you likely recognize.

Jim Hollinger is played by acting legend Scott Glenn, who is likely known to modern audiences for his starring roles in movies like The Right Stuff, The Hunt for Red October and The Silence of The Lambs, or for his role in HBO’s classic sci-fi drama The Leftovers. During his introduction in White Lotus, he was holding a walking stick over his shoulder—likely a cheeky reference to his role as blind martial artist Stick in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the episode, Rick Hatchett (Walton Goggins) has finally come face to face with Jim after a lifelong grudge. Jim, you’ll recall, was responsible for Rick’s father’s death while in the process of a dastardly colonization/capitalist scheme to take over Thailand’s real estate.

Rick traveled to the White Lotus Thailand to kill Jim, only to find that his journey was for naught since Jim recently suffered from a stroke and is currently recovering in Bangkok. With help from his friend Frank (Sam Rockwell), he assumes the role of a Hollywood producer interested in casting Sritala in a movie and successfully deceives his way into the Hollingers’ home.

As Rick holds the real estate tycoon at gunpoint, declaring him the man who killed his father, they talk and Rick ends up doing… basically nothing. He knocks Jim out of his chair and runs out of the room and the house, almost as if they were just playing a harmless prank instead of planning on a murder.

Outside, Rick tells Frank that there’s nothing menacing about Jim anymore; he’s just a shriveled up old man close to the end of his life. He couldn’t even punch Jim, much less shoot him, but the meeting alone gave him “closure.” The two journey out for a night of drinks and debauchery on the town, with Rick finally being released of his 50 long years of pain and resentment. What should be worrying to the show’s audience is that there’s still one episode in the season left.

The finale of The White Lotus airs next Sunday at 9 PM on HBO.