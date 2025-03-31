‘The White Lotus’ Season 3, Episode 8 Preview Teases Show’s Fatal Finale

All vacations must end at some point, and so it goes with season 3 of HBO’s dramedy hit The White Lotus, which saw a new cast of characters appear at another White Lotus resort in Thailand.

This season has broken the Internet several times, with an insanely explicit monologue from guest star Sam Rockwell, a scene of drug-induced incest between two brothers, Jason Isaacs’s character accidentally showing off his genitals, Walton Goggins getting bitten by a snake in real life, the return of series villain Greg, complaints from Duke University after a character keeps killing himself in his dreams while wearing Duke merch, and pretty much every line out of Goggins’ mouth.

PopCulture.com

Now, the show is ready to pay off all of the season’s long-gestating storylines; the identity of the hotel robbers has been revealed to security guard Gaitok, Greg has offered $100,000 of hush money to Belinda in exchange for not telling everyone that he killed his wife, several of the Ratliff clan are considering ending their own lives (and that’s before even finding out that they’re flat broke), and our three favorite older ladies are at each other’s throats.

Of particular note in the trailer: Tim Ratliff is talking to Pam about the hotel’s “suicide fruit” found in trees near the hotel and a blender is later seen grinding up a smoothie, Jim Hollinger is back at the hotel after being almost killed by Rick, and Frank (Sam Rockwell) is somehow at the resort, too.

Who will live? Who will die? Will anyone tell Sam Rockwell’s character that it’s literally impossible for him to become an Asian woman?

The season three finale of White Lotus airs this Sunday at 9 PM on HBO.