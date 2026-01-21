2 More Cast Members of ‘White Lotus’ Season 4 Revealed

As production on season 4 of The White Lotus kicks into high gear, even more big names are checking in to the fictional hotel chain.

HBO announced this weekend that model Caleb Jonte Edwards and Oscar-nominated comedian Steve Coogan have joined the fourth season of the megahit mystery-thriller-comedy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Coogan is best known for his comic character Alan Partridge, as well as his roles in Tropic Thunder, The Other Guys, and the Night at the Museum trilogy. He’s got plenty of dramatic roles, too; in 2013, he wrote, produced and starred in the drama Philomena, which earned Oscar nominations for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Edwards, meanwhile, is a bit of an unknown to American audiences. The Australian actor and model has only appeared in shows that aired down under, but will likely be known to the entire world after his appearance in one of HBO’s biggest shows.

The fourth season of The White Lotus will take place at a castle-resort in Saint-Tropez, France. As per usual, plot details are completely under wraps, other than the fact that season four will follow the show’s usual format of a murder-mystery taking place over the course of one week. Rumors say that series creator Mike White is taking advantage of the show’s filming location and will have scenes filmed near multiple French landmarks—like Paris, the French Riviera, and the Cannes Film Festival.

Helena Bonham Carter, Chris Messina, AJ Michalka and Alexander Ludwig are all either confirmed to star or in talks to star in the hotly-anticipated fourth season.

Seasons one through three of The White Lotus are streaming now on HBO.