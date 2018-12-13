‘The Walking Dead’ Alum Steven Yeun Cast in CBS’ ‘Twilight Zone’ Reboot

CBS’ new Twilight Zone reboot has cast The Walking Dead alumni Steven Yeun, PopCulture.com has learned.

Yeun is best-known for portraying the beloved character Glenn Rhee on the zombie horror series. He left fans devastated with his exit from the show, but it looks like they will soon be able to watch him somewhere else. Sources at CBS have confirmed to PopCulture.com that Yeun will appear in a Twilight Zone episode titled, “The Traveller.”

News of Yeun’s casting has been reported elsewhere on Wednesday, though some reports have incorrect information. Yeun’s role in the episode is still unclear, though he will definitely be in the fourth episode of the new series. Yeun joins a star-studded list of actors and actresses whose names have been attached to The Twilight Zone.

Most prominent among them, of course, is Jordan Peele, the actor and director who has been charged with rebooting the nearly six-decade-old franchise. Peele picked up the job after the massive success of his directorial debut Get Out, a horror thriller that stood out in a crowded genre.

Peele will serve as an executive producer on the series through his company, Monkeypaw Productions. Several other executive producers join him in the role, though the show reportedly has no formal “showrunner,” as many other series do.

In September, CBS announced that Peele would also serve as the show’s host — just as original creator Rod Serling did from 1959 to 1964. At the time, he gave a statement to Deadline Hollywood, expressing his reverence for the original series and for Serling as a creator.

“Rod Serling was an uncompromising visionary who not only shed light on social issues of his time, but prophesied issues of ours,” Peele said. “I’m honored to carry on his legacy to a new generation of audiences as the gatekeeper of The Twilight Zone.”

The show has also cast Adam Scott, known for playing Ben Wyatt on Parks and Recreation, and Sanaa Lathan, known for movies like Alien vs. Predator. It later added Kumail Nanjiani, actor and writer known for the HBO series Silicon Valley, as well as last year’s beak-out romantic comedy The Big Sick.

Yeun is latest in a string of new casting announcement this month. He joins John Cho, Allison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay and Erica Tremblay.

One major announcement that is still missing, however, is a premiere date. The Twilight Zone is set to debut some time in 2019 on CBS All Access — the network’s streaming service. When exactly that will be is unclear, but we can be sure it will take us to another dimension — not only out of sight and sound, but of mind.