‘The Walking Dead’ Star Scott Wilson Dead at 76

The Walking Dead star Scott Wilson has died at the age of 76 of complications stemming from leukemia, as reported by TMZ.

The veteran actor was best known for playing the role of Hershel Greene on the AMC zombie apocalypse drama, as well as more than 50 movie credits, including The Great Gatsby and Pearl Harbor.



His rep, Dominic Mancini discloses to TMZ that Wilson passed away peacefully at his home in Los Angeles, calling him a “a national treasure, a calm voice, and a gentle spirit to everyone who came in contact with him.”

First reported by Comicbook.com, the veteran star passed away Saturday night just hours after news of his return for the ninth season of The Walking Dead was confirmed in a New York Comic Con panel.

Actor Titus Welliver, who co-starred with Wilson on Amazon Prime’s Bosch, reacted to the news of Wilson’s passing on Twitter.

Scott Wilson has departed. I am heartbroken. We are fewer. Go easy into the light brother pic.twitter.com/fLiCZigFG5 — TitusWelliver (@welliver_titus) October 7, 2018

The actor — who was also known for his role as Abel Johnson on The OA — was one of three beloved actors who will be welcomed back to The Walking Dead in season nine, which also includes Sonequa Martin-Green’s Sasha and Jon Bernthal’s Shane.

Wilson’s other recent roles include Hostiles, Damien and Bosch. His first role came in 1967’s In the Heat of the Night, and is prominently known for his 1980 role in The Ninth Configuration.

Wilson left The Walking Dead in its fourth season after Hershel was beheaded by the Governor, and later Zombie Hershel was killed off by Michonne. Details on his return to the series in the upcoming season are being kept under wraps, though they coincide with the Andrew Lincoln’s final episode as lead character Rick Grimes.

The series’ official Twitter page also confirmed the news of the actor’s passing Saturday evening.

We are deeply saddened to report that Scott Wilson, the incredible actor who played Hershel on #TheWalkingDead, has passed away at the age of 76. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in paradise, Scott. We love you! pic.twitter.com/guNI7zSqDZ — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) October 7, 2018

“We are deeply saddened to report that Scott Wilson, the incredible actor who played Hershel on #TheWalkingDead, has passed away at the age of 76. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in paradise, Scott. We love you!”

The Walking Dead returns for season nine on Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. ET. on AMC