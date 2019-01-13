‘The Walking Dead’ Star Lauren Cohan’s New Series ‘Whiskey Cavalier’ to Premiere After the Oscars

Whiskey Cavalier, the new series starring The Walking Dead Alum Lauren Cohan, will reportedly debut after the Oscars in February rather than its intended premiere date of Feb. 27.

ABC is pushing the success of its new spy thriller workplace dramedy hard, giving it a prime spot right after the Oscars next month. According to a report by Deadline, once the award show finishes up at 11:35 p.m. ET on Feb. 24, the entire pilot episode of the new show will air. The west coast telecast will be delayed slightly to 10 p.m. PT.

Whiskey Cavalier follows a talented yet emotional FBI agent by that code name, who has recently gone through a difficult break-up. He is sent on an assignment where he encounters CIA agent codenamed Fiery Tribune, and the two battle for control of the mission. Whiskey Cavalier is played by Scott Foley, while Cohan plays Fiery Tribune, a deadly international woman of mystery who has little time for his vulnerability.

Cohan is best known for playing Maggie on The Walking Dead. She and Foley are joined in the main line-up by her cast-mate Tyler James Williams, who played Noah in Season 5 of the zombie series. Williams plays their mutual target, Edgar Standish, a “jittery genius” with knowledge and skills that both agencies want to lock down for themselves. However, as the three-minute-long trailer shows, the three end up working as team before long.

As of now, ABC reportedly intends to re-air the pilot episode of Whiskey Cavalier in its usual time-slot on Wednesday, Feb. 27. Still, for fans who are excited about the show, they get a great chance to check it out early, especially if they were planning on tuning in for the Oscars anyway.

Typically, ABC airs a live post-Oscars show with resident late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, who revisits the night’s biggest wins, losses and upsets. In the last two years, Kimmel has been the host of the Oscars, leaving the ABC broadcast to Anthony Anderson in 2017.

Last year, however, the network tried previewing a new show after the award ceremony, to great effect. Alec Baldwin’s talk show aired in that slot, helping it to pick up a following with the new venture.

The hopes pinned on Whiskey Cavalier seem to be even higher, judging by the advertising push ABC is undertaking for the show. The series is only getting half a season to prove its worth this year, but the folks at ABC seem to believe in it, and the trailer leaves no reason to doubt them.



Whiskey Cavalier premieres after the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 11:30 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. PT.