'Westworld': James Marsden Breaks Silence on Cancellation

This past November, it was reported that HBO would not be moving forward with another season of Westworld. James Marsden, who starred as Teddy Flood in the drama, just broke his silence on the show's cancellation. According to Variety, Marsden is disappointed that the cast and crew of Westworld won't be able to finish its story.

Marsden opened up about the latest Westworld news during an interview with Rolling Stone. He called HBO's decision to cancel the series a "disappointment." The Dead to Me star continued, "I'd be lying to you if I told you that the way we ended 'Westworld' wasn't a disappointment. I'm never going to speak without gratitude about any of my experiences, but it would have been nice to be able to complete the story we wanted to finish." Marsden then reflected on his Westworld journey, which began when the show premiered back in 2016.

"I love this 'Westworld' family," he continued. "It was one of those unique opportunities to be part of something where I also would be sitting at home ravenously waiting for the next episode as a fan. I totally understand it's an expensive show and big shows have to have big audiences to merit the expense, I just wish it was about more than financial success." Even though HBO has canceled Westworld, some have shared their hopes that the series could have another season on a different network or streaming service. What does Marsden have to say about that?

"Who knows, maybe there's some world where it can get completed somehow," he said. "Maybe that's just wishful thinking, because I know we had plans to finish it the way we wanted to." While co-creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy shared their interest in making another season of Westworld, HBO opted not to renew the series. It's been reported that the show was canceled due to its high price tag and dwindling viewership.

"Over the past four seasons, Lisa and Jonah have taken viewers on a mind-bending odyssey, raising the bar at every step," HBO said in a statement about the cancellation. "We are tremendously grateful to them, along with their immensely talented cast, producers and crew, and all of our partners at Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television. It's been a thrill to join them on this journey."