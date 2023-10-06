'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon': Quinn Tries to Win Back Isabelle (Exclusive Clip)

The first season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is winding down, and the new episode features an emotional scene from Quinn (Adam Nagaitis) and Isabelle (Clémence Poésy). PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip from the fifth episode that shows Quinn trying to win back Isabelle. Quinn asks Isabelle what's it going to take for him to see him differently. Isabella says she has to pray on it as she has locked the part of herself away a long time ago.

Earlier in the season, it was revealed that Quinn and Isabela were together as the apocalypse was starting. They decided to leave Paris together and Isabelle's pregnant sister Lily. However, Isabelle abandons Quinn, and Lily eventually gives birth to Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi). In Episode 3, Quinn says that he is Laurent's father. This leads to Isabelle staying with Quin in Paris to get Laurent and Daryl (Norman Reedus) out of the city as Genet (Anne Charrier) locks it down.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon executive producer Greg Nicotero spoke to Collider last month and talked about having the story taking place in France, which is different from the other shows in the franchise. "That was the whole reason to do it. It wasn't just about changing the location," Nicotero said. "It was really about changing up the spirit and the vibe of the show.

"It's funny because Norman [Reedus] and I talked about this show, eight or nine years ago. We were filming in Georgia and he stood in my kitchen and was like, "Man, I'd love to do a show." The DNA of the show was like Kung Fu or Then Came Bronson, where it's a little bit of The Fugitive, with this person who's out in the world on their own and they come upon people, as they meet them, and their lives are changed because of it. That was really what Norman set out to do when he initially had thought about wanting to do this spinoff."

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon arrived after The Walking Dead: Dead City aired its first season. The fifth episode of Daryl Dixon airs on Sunday (Oct. 8) at 9 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+. The season finale will air on Oct. 15, one week before Fear the Walking Dead returns to air its final episodes.