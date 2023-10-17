'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' Cast Members React to Melissa McBride's Arrival to Series (Exclusive)

The first season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon ended with an appearance from Carol, played by Melissa McBride. Before the episode aired, it was announced that McBride would be part of the main cast of Season 2, which will be called The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — The Book of Carol. PopCulture.com spoke to cast members of the AMC and AMC+ series, who shared their reactions to the return of McBride.

"When I read the script, I was in a hotel, we were shooting actually, Romain Levi, who plays Cordon, told PopCulture. "And nobody, of course, told me anything. I was reading the script and suddenly I saw that. I yelled in the bedroom. I was so happy. I think I told you that before, but I'm a big, big fan of the original show and I didn't know at all about that. When I read it like that in the script, yeah, I was very, very happy."

Anne Charrier, who plays Genet, wishes she had the chance to talk to McBride. "I love Melissa," she stated. "I love her character. That would've been really my epiphany, as we say in France. But I didn't meet her."

Originally, McBride was supposed to be part of the first season. But she backed out of the show last year, leading to the show just focusing on Daryl (Norman Reedus). McBride made an appearance in the fifth episode in just a voice role, but now it looks like Carol will be the main focus of the second season as she is searching for Daryl.

"I didn't have any clue who she was," Eriq Ebounaey, who plays Fallou, said while also noting that she is one of the main characters for the second season. "I was blown away. But you'll be blown away. Wait and see for the Season 2."

Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, who plays Laurent, is all about Carol and Daryl being together like they were in The Walking Dead. "I think it'll give a really good feeling about it," he said. "Old characters coming back, as in Carol and Daryl, they're really, really good friends and Walking Dead, the original show, I think it's good. I think it's good. It gives a new thing to it."