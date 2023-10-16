'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' Finale Welcomed Back Series Favorite

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 1 finale spoilers are ahead. The season finale of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon aired on AMC Sunday night a featured a big surprise at the end. In the final scene, Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) appears and is looking for Daryl (Norman Reedus). She was tracking a man who had Daryl's bike, and the man shot at Carol who was driving a vehicle. Carol captured the man and put him in the trunk of the vehicle to question him about the bike. The man said he got the bike in a trade in the area. Carol left on Dary's bike as the episode ended.

Carol's appearance on Daryl Dixon comes after her voice was heard in a brief cameo in Episode 5. This also comes after Reedus announced at New York City Comic Con that McBride would join the cast for Season 2, which will be called The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — The Book of Carol.

"I've known there was much more to be told of Carol's story as I felt her so unsettled when we last saw her, as she watched her best friend, Daryl, ride away," McBride said in a statement. "Apart or (hopefully!) together, their stories run deep, and I'm so excited to continue Carol's journey here. This team of storytellers have done amazing work to land these two established characters in an entirely new world to them, and I'm loving the discoveries!"

McBride was originally supposed to be part of the show from the start but excited the series last year. At the time, AMC said, "Relocating to Europe became logistically untenable for Melissa." The series is filmed in France, and showrunner David Zabel said three episodes of Season 2 have finished production.

Zabel spoke to TVLine about McBride's appearances at the end of Daryl Dixon Season 1. "She was very excited to play the character again," Zabel said, "but it was interesting because everyone around her was different. There's nobody there that she knew except for me [and Nicotero], and she didn't know me that long. She hadn't met the director, she hadn't met the crew. I think it was a weird, cool feeling. And that's sort of the idea, ultimately, of the show is like these characters displaced to a different environment with different people around them and how that impacts them. She had that real experience. She was super stoked."