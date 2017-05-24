‘The Voice’ Season 12 Winner Revealed

The Voice has a new winner! Chris Blue was crowned champion of the NBC singing competition’s twelfth season Tuesday night, beating out finalists Lauren Duski, Aliyah Moulden and Jesse Larson to take the top spot.

Blue was coached by Alicia Keys, and his win marks the first for the star as a coach.

“I am so honored to be able to call her not only coach, but friend,” People reports Blue as saying of Keys following the show.

“I think that is the most important thing. Because I wanted to work with someone I felt actually cared about me. I really feel like she cares about Chris. That means a lot because I care about [her] a lot.”

Blue has been a fan favorite all season long and was known for his vocal talent as well as his impressive dance moves.

The night also featured performances by former Voice coaches Miley Cyrus and CeeLo Green, Usher, Zedd, Alessia Cara, Little Big Town and Rascal Flatts.

