'The Voice:' Finale Pre-Empted By Monday Night Football, and Viewers Aren't Happy

The Voice's two-part finale began on Monday night. However, many residents in the Cleveland, Ohio and Baltimore, Maryland markets were not able to view the first part of the finale as it was pre-empted by Monday Night Football, which was airing a game between the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens. Naturally, as those viewers expected to watch The Voice, they weren't thrilled about this change in the schedule.

There are currently five contestants left in the competition. Team Blake Shelton has two members still in the running — Ian Flanigan and Jim Ranger. For Team Kelly Clarkson, she has fan-favorite DeSz on her side. Team Gwen Stefani's remaining contestant is 15-year-old Carter Rubin. As for Team John Legend, he still has one member left from his team, as well, as John Holiday is still vying for the title. While all of the contestants performed during the course of the first part of the finale on Monday night, some viewers were, unfortunately, not able to see it play out.

In certain markets in the country (specifically those in Cleveland and Baltimore), The Voice was pre-empted as the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens got underway on Monday night around the same time that the NBC competition was airing. As a result, those Voice fans took their frustrations to Twitter to let their own voices be heard about this scheduling change.